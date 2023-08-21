The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Stephen L. Moore as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Osteopathic Medicine

AVON LAKE, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Stephen L. Moore is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Moore pursued higher education at the University of Mississippi where he earned a Bachelor's Degree. He then attended Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences College of Osteopathic Medicine where he received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. Afterwards, he completed a residency in internal medicine at Mount Clemens General Hospital in 1987 and his fellowships in cardiovascular disease in 1990 and clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in 1992.

Triple board-certified as a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine (AOBIM), Dr. Moore notes that the AOBIM is an organization that provides board certification to qualified Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine who specialize in the prevention diagnosis and treatment of disease in adults. He notes that clinical cardiac electrophysiology is a branch of the medical specialty of cardiology that is concerned with the study and treatment of rhythm disorders of the heart. A clinical cardiac electrophysiologist or cardiac EP is a healthcare provider who treats heart rhythm problems. He added that a cardiac EP is a type of cardiologist.

A testament to his dedication to professionalism and excellence in care, Dr. Moore is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC) and a Fellow of the Heart Rhythm Society (FHRS). He is considered an expert in electrical systems, defibrillators, pacemakers, and heart failures.

Dr. Moore has earned many accolades during his tenure as a physician, including the Patient's Choice Award (2012 2011) and Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2015 2013 2012 2011). He is also a Vitals Preferred Provider.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Moore enjoys spending time with his family, cooking, and travel.

