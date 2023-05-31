The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Steven M. Carrell as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Chiropractic Field

MOUNT BELVIEU, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Steven M. Carrell is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Chiropractic Field.

Dr. Carrell began his educational journey at Texas Chiropractic College where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree and his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 2013. He serves a regional population in the Mont Belvieu, Baytown, Dayton, Liberty, Crosby, Huffman, Atascocita, and Kingwood area.

With more than 9 years of experience in the field, Dr. Carrell works with patients of all ages to achieve relief from acute and chronic pain. According to Dr. Carrell, the chiropractic practice is a form of alternative medicine that mainly deals with the diagnosis and treatment of mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, especially the spine. He asserts that a chiropractor uses spinal adjustments, manipulation, and other techniques to manage patients' health concerns, including neck pain, back pain, headaches, vertigo, and a plethora of other ailments and conditions. Chiropractors aim to improve patients' functionality and quality of life by properly aligning the body's musculoskeletal structure and enabling the body to heal itself naturally without the use of medication or surgery.

Dedicated to providing the best quality of care that Dr. Carrell and his team offer to the community, his mission at Eagle Chiropractic and Massage is to help patients feel better as fast as possibly through chiropractic adjustments and any other specialized therapies that are specifically needed. An expert in the field of biomechanics of the human body to the functional body movements, Dr. Carrell understands that the human body is resilient, but from time to time needs help to restore functional movement of the spine to help facilitate healing and to give people their lives back. He notes that he wants to help everyone live their best lives by keeping their bodies moving the way they were designed—to be free of misalignments in the spine.

Fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, Dr. Carrell has a passion for helping and serving those in the community. He lived overseas in Lisbon, Portugal for a few years doing ministry work and notes that his mentors are Lewis Clark, DC, and Darren Workman, DC.

For more information, please visit the website www.eaglechiromassage.com.

