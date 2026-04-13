The Inner Circle acknowledges Susan Krup Grunin as a Pinnacle Professional Of The Year

NAPLES, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Susan Krup Grunin is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Of The Year for her contributions to lifelong learning, mentorship, leadership, and creative expression.

Susan Krup Grunin

Dr. Grunin's passion for education began early and followed her from teaching Sunday school and volunteering with children to university classrooms at Loyola University Chicago, the University of Illinois, the University of Virginia, and the University of Maryland. Across these settings, she recognized the transformative power of mentorship and guidance, observing that individuals who receive support from caring adults, mentors, or coaches are more likely to thrive. This insight became a central theme throughout her professional and creative work.

Her career path expanded beyond education during the Vietnam War era, when she developed an interest in criminal justice and hands on learning. After earning her master's degree in Chicago at the age of twenty one, Dr. Grunin became the youngest federal probation officer ever appointed in the United States. Her work focused on supporting individuals transitioning back into society, where she earned a reputation for fairness, accountability, and compassion. She later broke additional barriers in Washington DC as the first woman appointed to the Federal Probation System headquarters in a law enforcement or criminal investigator role and eventually became the first woman regional administrator.

Over more than three decades of federal service, Dr. Grunin worked on initiatives including witness protection, authored professional monographs and newsletters, and later transitioned into human capital strategy, executive training, and executive coaching. She also authored a graduate level textbook for the University of Virginia titled Human Capital Strategic Consulting, which became widely used among human resources and government professionals for its emphasis on building strong organizational cultures that value talent and innovation.

Following her retirement from federal service after thirty two years, Dr. Grunin continued her work as an executive coach and consultant, both independently and with national consulting firms. Her impact remains evident through the continued success of the leaders she mentored and coached.

In recent years, Dr. Grunin has channeled her passion for mentorship, learning, and humor into her acclaimed Little MisFit book series, published through her company SKG Creations. Written for children and young adults, the series follows the journey of Ivy Sue Klutz from early childhood through young adulthood, addressing challenges such as confidence, resilience, belonging, and personal growth. The books are designed to encourage intergenerational dialogue and shared reading experiences that strengthen relationships and foster meaningful conversations beyond screens and devices.

The Little MisFit series has received significant recognition, including Pinnacle Achievement Awards from the National Association of Book Entrepreneurs, the Global Book of Excellence Award, and a Top Author Elite designation. Three books have been published to date, with the fourth installment, Life Has More Than Two published on April 2, 2026. Book 1: Life Isn't Always What It Seems, Book 2: Life Isn't Always Fair and Book 3: Life Is Like A Fountain: It Has It's Ups and Downs is aimed at readers in their mid teens through early twenties.

In addition to writing, Dr. Grunin is an accomplished oil painter who shares her artwork through Fine Art America. Through SKG Creations, she continues to blend creativity, instruction, and mentorship, reinforcing her belief that learning does not end with retirement but evolves through new forms of expression and connection.

Now based in Naples Florida, Dr. Grunin remains actively engaged in inspiring others through writing, art, and mentorship. With her sons thriving in careers in cyber and information technology and her granddaughter enjoying her stories, she continues to lead by example, encouraging curiosity, resilience, humor, and the courage to stand out.

About Dr. Susan Krup Grunin and SKG Creations

Dr. Susan Krup Grunin is an award winning author, educator, executive coach, artist, and retired federal law enforcement officer. Through SKG Creations, she publishes the Little MisFit book series and creates original fine art. Her mission is to inspire, encourage, and support individuals of all ages in finding strength, confidence, and humor throughout life's journey.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle