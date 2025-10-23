The Inner Circle acknowledges, Susan Ray-Degges as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Susan Ray-Degges is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Inclusive Design Through Education and Innovation.

Susan Ray-Degges has built an extraordinary career at the intersection of design, education, and social impact. A professor in the interior design program at North Dakota State University, she has dedicated more than two decades to shaping the next generation of design professionals with a focus on inclusivity, accessibility, and ethical practice.

Through her teaching, research, and leadership, Dr. Ray-Degges has helped elevate interior design as a discipline that merges creativity with social responsibility. Her efforts extend beyond the university, reaching into the community through public engagement, professional mentorship, and advocacy for design standards that serve diverse populations—including older adults and individuals with disabilities.

Ms. Ray-Degges holds a Ph.D. in human environmental sciences with a specialization in environmental design and gerontology, as well as a Master of Science in housing and interior design from the University of Missouri. Her academic foundation began at Missouri State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in home economics with a concentration in housing and interior design and a minor in art. She is certified by the Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience and Interior Design and the National Council for Interior Design Qualification, and is a licensed interior designer in Minnesota.

She has served as national president of the Interior Design Educators Council, where she played a pivotal role in advancing design education and expanding outreach to students and educators alike. Her commitment to professional excellence is reflected in numerous honors, including being named "Interior Design Most Admired Educator" by Design Intelligence.

Her work has left a lasting impact in the classroom and beyond. Dr. Ray-Degges continues to champion professional licensing standards in her state and advocates for a broader public understanding of the essential role interior design plays in everyday life. Whether mentoring students, conducting research, or consulting on accessible design solutions, her work is grounded in a belief that good design must serve all people.

Outside of her academic and professional pursuits, she enjoys connecting with others through shared experiences, visiting museums, exploring the outdoors, and antiquing.

Looking ahead, Susan Ray-Degges envisions a future where inclusive design is universally recognized and practiced—and she continues to lead the charge with passion, purpose, and vision.

