The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Susan Seman as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for her contributions to the fields of General and Trauma Surgery and Wound Care

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Susan Seman is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for her contributions to the fields of General and Trauma Surgery and Wound Care.

Susan J. Seman

Dr. Seman sought higher education at Michigan State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. She then attended the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa where she received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. The doctor completed a general surgery residency at Botsford Hospital and a fellowship in trauma surgery at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.



A certified wound specialist by the American Board of Wound Management, the doctor is also board certified in general and trauma surgery and wound care by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery (AOBS). Dr. Seman notes that the AOBS is an organization that provides board certification to qualified Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine who specialize in the use of surgery to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of disease.



According to the doctor, she uses a holistic approach, treating the whole patient, and also provides esthetic services such as Botox injections and facial and body contouring. Her responsibilities include making rounds in the hospital with medical students and residents. Based south of Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield Township in Michigan, Dr. Seman has extensive experience in the fields of wound care and cosmetics and is the Owner & Operator of The Dr. Susan Seman Solution.



Dr. Seman explained that the team at Dr. Susan Seman Solution provides patients with impactful lasting solutions for wound care, surgical needs, and comprehensive skin and body treatments are committed to inspiring patients to "live their best selves", delivering the finest and most comprehensive care available today.



A "first choice" healthcare provider, Dr. Seman was motivated to begin offering cosmetic procedures, such as Botox, when she realized that she could treat both the inside of the patient as a surgeon and also the outside to improve wellness and confidence. What began as a simple certification in Botox treatments has allowed her services to include injectables, lasers, lights, and spa treatments.



Dr. Seman has continued to expand her practices to include osteopathic surgery at hospitals in the West Bloomfield Township area and asserts that she is highly respected among her peers. She has long-standing relationships with other local practitioners in the community and hospitals where she practices, often providing guidance in good nutrition; a healthy diet; and regular physical activity to keep patients looking and feeling healthy inside and out.



The doctor is dedicated to providing the latest advancements in her fields and is a member of many professional organizations, including fellowship status in the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons (FACOS), as well as a member of the American Osteopathic Association.



Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Seman volunteers with D.L.I.V.E (Detroit Life is Valuable Everyday), which works to end violence in the city. The doctor would like to dedicate this honor to her mentor, John Parmly, DO, and also in memory of mentors Lee Silverman, DO, and Farouk Obeid, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE The Inner Circle