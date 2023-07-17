The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Szymon Sami Rosenblatt as a Top Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Neurology

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Szymon Sami Rosenblatt is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Neurology.

Syzmon Sami Rosenblatt

Dr. Rosenblatt pursued higher education at the University of Düsseldorf in Germany where he earned an MD and completed a fellowship in general physiology at Harvard Medical School. He worked as a research fellow in skull-base surgery at the House Ear Institute, Los Angeles University of Southern California after two years of general surgical residency at Boston University Medical Center he worked as a research fellow. He capped his scholarship completing a neurosurgical residency at Northwestern University in Chicago.

An expert in neurosurgery, Dr. Rosenblatt focuses on surgical treatment for brain- and spina tumors; pituitary surgery; surgery for facial pain; degenerative spine disorders; and deep brain stimulation for movement disorders. He has more than 15 years of service in his current positions as the Medical Director of Neurological Surgery for the ASCENSION Illinois Alexian Brothers Neurosciences Institute and Regional Medical Director of Neurological Surgery for ASCENSION Illinois.

The doctor explained that neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, surgical treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders, which affect any portion of the central nervous system; including the brain; spinal cord; peripheral nerves; and cerebrovascular system. Dr. Rosenblatt noted that neurosurgeons diagnose and treat disorders of the central nervous system, often by performing surgery on the brain or spine. They treat strokes, tumors of the brain and spine, degenerative cervical and lumbar disc disease, infections, and head or spinal cord injuries.

In the field for more than 30 years, Dr. Rosenblatt is a board-certified neurosurgeon through the American Board of Neurological Surgery and asserts that the aim of the American Board of Neurological Surgery is to improve the practice and elevate the standards of the science of neurological surgery. He is affiliated with Ascension Illinois; Alexian Brothers Medical Center; Elk Grove Village; St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates; and is an active member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons.

Recognized as a leader in his field, the doctor has been honored as one of the Top Doctors in Chicago by Castle Connolly for 2013-2021; Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Rosenblatt supports the United Jewish Fund. He would like to dedicate this honor in memory of his mentor, Ivan Ciric, MD.

