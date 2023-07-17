The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Szymon Sami Rosenblatt as a Top Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Neurology

News provided by

The Inner Circle

17 Jul, 2023, 17:35 ET

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Szymon Sami Rosenblatt is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Neurology.

Continue Reading
Syzmon Sami Rosenblatt
Syzmon Sami Rosenblatt

Dr. Rosenblatt pursued higher education at the University of Düsseldorf in Germany where he earned an MD and completed a fellowship in general physiology at Harvard Medical School. He worked as a research fellow in skull-base surgery at the House Ear Institute, Los Angeles University of Southern California after two years of general surgical residency at Boston University Medical Center he worked as a research fellow. He capped his scholarship completing a neurosurgical residency at Northwestern University in Chicago. 

An expert in neurosurgery, Dr. Rosenblatt focuses on surgical treatment for brain- and spina tumors; pituitary surgery; surgery for facial pain; degenerative spine disorders; and deep brain stimulation for movement disorders. He has more than 15 years of service in his current positions as the Medical Director of Neurological Surgery for the ASCENSION Illinois Alexian Brothers Neurosciences Institute and Regional Medical Director of Neurological Surgery for ASCENSION Illinois. 

The doctor explained that neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, surgical treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders, which affect any portion of the central nervous system; including the brain; spinal cord; peripheral nerves; and cerebrovascular system. Dr. Rosenblatt noted that neurosurgeons diagnose and treat disorders of the central nervous system, often by performing surgery on the brain or spine. They treat strokes, tumors of the brain and spine, degenerative cervical and lumbar disc disease, infections, and head or spinal cord injuries.

In the field for more than 30 years, Dr. Rosenblatt is a board-certified neurosurgeon through the American Board of Neurological Surgery and asserts that the aim of the American Board of Neurological Surgery is to improve the practice and elevate the standards of the science of neurological surgery. He is affiliated with Ascension Illinois; Alexian Brothers Medical Center; Elk Grove Village; St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates; and is an active member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons.

Recognized as a leader in his field, the doctor has been honored as one of the Top Doctors in Chicago by Castle Connolly for 2013-2021; Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Rosenblatt supports the United Jewish Fund. He would like to dedicate this honor in memory of his mentor, Ivan Ciric, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, , Dr. MaryBeth Anderson as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for her contributions to the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sonya Reese Greenland as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the fields of Genealogy and Education

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.