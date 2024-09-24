The Inner Circle acknowledges, Tab Turner as a Pinnacle Attorney Inner Circle of Excellence

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Tab Turner is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Attorney Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Pioneering Work in Civil Litigation and Product Liability Law.

Mr. Turner, a prominent figure in civil litigation and product liability law, has been acknowledged for his groundbreaking contributions to the field. With a career spanning four decades, Mr. Turner has established himself as a leading trial attorney specializing in representing consumers injured by defective automotive products, environmental litigation, anti-terrorism litigation, and commercial litigation. Touting offices in Arkansas, Arizona, San Diego, and New York, Mr. Turner is a highly renowned leader in the legal industry.

Mr. Turner's expertise in automotive safety is particularly noteworthy, focusing on vehicle handling, stability, and catastrophic tire failures. He has secured significant verdicts for his clients, including a landmark $132 million jury verdict against Ford Motor Company involving the death of Brian Cole, a young outfielder with the New York Mets organization, as well as other verdicts in excess of $20,000,000. His expertise is also proven with cases such as his role as lead trial counsel in the first antiterrorism case tried against a Bank (Arab Bank) in a trial that took place in Brooklyn in 2015, wherein the jury found the Bank guilty of providing material support to the terrorist organization Hamas, which had carried out twenty-four (24) separate attacks of U.S. citizens during the Second Intifida in the Middle East.

Further, Mr. Turner's auto safety experience has included serving as co-counsel representing Consumers Union, publisher of Consumer Reports magazine, in defamation suits brought by Isuzu Motors and Suzuki Motors in Los Angeles, CA, that resulted in a defense verdict and dismissal. Both cases involved articles published by Consumer Reports relating to the rollover characteristics of the Suzuki Samurai and the Isuzu Trooper.

Mr. Turner's extraordinary victory pursuing Ford and Firestone was featured on virtually every major news organization, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Dateline NBC, CNN, 60 MinutesII, Frontline, and Burden of Proof. He was featured in the December, 2000, issue of the New York Times Magazine for his work on behalf of consumers in litigation involving sport utility vehicle rollovers. He has authored papers relating to similar accident evidence in products cases; vehicle rollover; occupant restraints; vehicle crashworthiness; voir dire; punitive damages; trial persuasion and settlement strategies. He also serves, and has served, in virtually every capacity with the Attorneys Information Exchange Group in Birmingham, AL. As a result of the Arab Bank litigation, he was likewise featured in both print and television media, both domestically and internationally.

Mr. Turner is a member of the Pulaski County and Arkansas Bar Associations; the American Bar Association; the Arkansas and American Trial Lawyers Associations; a former Board Member of Trial Lawyers for Public Justice; Million Dollar Advocates Forum; the Southern Trial Lawyers Association; Orange County Trial Lawyers Association; and the Western Trial Lawyers Association. He is licensed in a variety of courts across the country and has represented clients in cases throughout the country.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Mr. Turner has received numerous accolades, including being named the "Outstanding Trial Lawyer of the Year" by the Trial Lawyers for Public Justice (2001) for his work representing Donna Bailey in the Ford/Firestone litigation (2001); "Outstanding Trial Lawyer of the Year" by Public Justice (2015) for his representation of over 500 victims of 24 separate terror attacks carried out by Hamas in Linde v. Arab Bank; "Outstanding Trial Lawyer of the Year Award" from the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association for 2001-2002; Lifetime Achievement Award from the Arkansas Bar Association in 2015; and Arkansas Business magazine as one of the most prominent Arkansans.

The attorney has served as guest speaker for a variety of different organizations including the Association of Trial Lawyers of America; the National College of Advocacy; the Attorneys Information Exchange Group; the American Bar Association Automotive Litigation Section; Western Trial Lawyers Association; Kentucky Trial Lawyers Association; Virginia Trial Lawyers Association; the Arkansas Bar Association; the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association; the Washington Trial Lawyers Association; the University of Florida; the Southern Trial Lawyers Association; and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. He has also been recognized as Outstanding Trial Lawyer of the Year in the United States by Trial Lawyers for Public Justice and various other associations and publications for his dedication to upholding consumer rights and seeking justice for those harmed by corporate negligence.

In addition to his thriving law practice, Mr. Turner currently serves as a board member of the Center for Auto Safety; is an active supporter of "Public Citizen", a consumer advocacy organization in Washington, D.C. and is credited for being the instrumental tool in Congress' creation of the "TREAD Act", which now stands as one of the world's strongest laws pertaining to consumer protection against defective automotive products and components, including the obligation to inform the public of growing consumer complaints that result in death or injury of consumers on the highway. He is a former member of the board and an active supporter of the "The Lawyers for Public Justice" now known as "Public Justice". Mr. Turner's impact extends beyond his legal achievements. He is the subject of the book "Tragic Indifference: One Man's Battle with the Auto Industry over the Dangers of SUVs" by Adam L. Penenberg, highlighting his tireless advocacy for automotive safety. Mr. Turner's client, Donna Bailey, a single mother of two in her early 40s, who was left a quadriplegic on March 10, 2000, in central Texas when the Ford Explorer driven by her friend flipped over after its right rear Firestone Wilderness AT tire peeled apart. That case, considered to be a watershed in litigation, was settled in January, 2001. Penenberg, an investigative reporter who exposed a fabricated New Republic story by journalist Stephen Glass in1998, tells the story of one lawyer's battle and one woman's struggle for survival and justice. The two stories intertwine to lead readers through the blinding maze of suits and countersuits, whistle-blowers, politicians, consumer advocates, journalists, engineers and corporate executives, all surrounding the profit machine now known in the U.S. as the "sport utility vehicle".

Outside of his legal endeavors, Mr. Turner is a devoted father of three daughters, emphasizing the importance of family in his life. Looking ahead, Mr. Turner remains committed to pursuing justice and advocating for the rights of consumers. His unwavering dedication to his clients and his pioneering work in civil litigation and product liability law continue to set him apart as a leader in the legal profession.

