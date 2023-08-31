The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Tacorya Wright as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his work in the fields of Leadership and Military

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Tacorya Wright is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his work in the fields of Leadership and Military.

Mr. Wright pursued higher education at Alabama State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections from 2004 to 2009. He then attended Saint Joseph's University from 2016 to 2018 receiving a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice and is currently working toward a Master's degree in Homeland Security and Crisis/Emergency/Disaster Management at the Metropolitan College of New York. Mr. Wright also holds a HAZMAT Awareness Certification; a HAZMAT Operations Certification; and a HAZMAT Mass Decontamination Certification.

Mr. Wright is a chemical biological radiological and nuclear specialist with the U.S. Army since 2018. He served as a part of the Army's Operation Inherent Resolve in Baghdad Iraq from 2019-2022 and worked with the Army in Fairbanks Alaska from 2018 to 2019. In 2022, he served as an emergency preparedness specialist with NYC Emergency Management. 

In addition to his professional pursuits, Mr. Wright is a leader at the university as a member of the Track and Field Team; Student Government Association; NAACP; and has served as a College Legislator. He is also a member and the former vice president of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. chapter at Alabama State University.

In his spare time, Mr. Wright supports local and community projects. He would like to dedicate this honor to his mother, Angelia Allen; siblings, Rashunda, Octavious and Dashwan; and daughter, Noelle. He thanks them for their love and support.

