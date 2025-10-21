The Inner Circle acknowledges, Tae Won B. Kim, MD as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Tae Won B. Kim, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Advancing Orthopedic Oncology Surgery and Limb-Sparing Techniques.

Dr. Tae Won Benjamin Kim is a highly regarded orthopedic oncology surgeon specializing in the treatment of bone and soft tissue sarcomas, pelvic and sacral tumors, and cancer that has metastasized to the bone. With a focus on limb-sparing procedures and developing minimally invasive techniques to address pelvic tumors, Dr. Kim plays a crucial role in improving patient outcomes through innovative surgical techniques. He is currently advancing the surgical treatment of cancers to the pelvis through minimally invasive techniques and avoiding the need for large surgeries while improving patient's quality of life.

Dr. Kim's academic journey began with a bachelor's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), followed by a Doctor of Medicine from Yeshiva University's Albert Einstein School of Medicine. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Pennsylvania and pursued a fellowship in orthopedic oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Currently serving as the Vice-Chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, and Division Head for the Orthopedic Oncology Center at Cooper University Health Care, Dr. Kim is also an Associate Professor at the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. His leadership extends to mentoring the next generation of orthopedic surgeons as the Program Director of the residency, ensuring the advancement of orthopedic surgery through education and research.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Kim has held editorial positions in orthopedic journals and contributed to academic research, further solidifying his expertise in the field. He is a part of multi-institutional studies, and contributes to the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society (MSTS) and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) as committee leader. His mentors, including Dr. Richard Lackman, Dr. John Healy, Dr. Carol Morris, and Dr. Patrick Boland, have played instrumental roles in shaping his career and surgical philosophy.

A devoted family man, Dr. Kim expresses deep gratitude to his wife, his children, and his parents, Sung Hee Kim and Hyung Jin Kim, for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Looking to the future, Dr. Kim remains committed to expanding his practice, advancing orthopedic oncology treatments, and providing exceptional patient care. His dedication to innovation in limb-sparing surgeries and minimally invasive pelvic surgery continues to make a lasting impact in the field of orthopedic oncology.

