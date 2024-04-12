The Inner Circle acknowledges Tanveer P. Mir, MD, MACP as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

GLEN COVE, N.Y., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Tanveer P. Mir, MD, MACP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions as a Respected Leader in Medicine and Administration.

Dr. Tanveer P. Mir, a highly esteemed professional with a remarkable career in the medical field, has earned accolades for expertise in both medicine and healthcare administration. Her dedication to patient care and her leadership in healthcare institutions have solidified her reputation as a respected figure in the industry.

Tanveer P. Mir, MD, MACP

Currently serving as the Chairperson at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital, Dr. Mir oversees various administrative functions of the facility. In addition to her administrative role, she provides clinical care, with a particular focus on in-patient geriatrics, utilizing a comprehensive holistic approach to patient well-being.

Dr. Mir's expertise lies in the field of geriatrics, where her knowledge and compassionate care have had a significant impact on the health and well-being of her patients. She is deeply committed to providing the highest quality of care to the elderly population, addressing their unique healthcare needs.

Her educational journey began at the Government Medical College in Kashmir, India, where she completed her pre-medical studies and earned her MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) in 1980. She pursued further training by completing her residency in internal medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY, and subsequently served as Chief Resident at Nassau University Medical Center.

Dr. Mir holds board certifications in multiple medical specialties, including internal medicine, geriatric medicine, and hospice and palliative care. These certifications underscore her commitment to excellence and her dedication to providing specialized care to her patients.

An active member of professional organizations, Dr. Mir has been honored with the distinction of Master of the American College of Physicians (MACP), a significant achievement in the medical field. She is also affiliated with the American Geriatric Society, further demonstrating her commitment to advancing the field of geriatrics.

Throughout her extensive career, Dr. Mir has held pivotal roles in various healthcare institutions, including the North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, North Shore University Hospital, Hospice Care Network in Long Island, and Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Her leadership and expertise have made a lasting impact on the organizations she has served.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Dr. Mir enjoys gardening, reading, and indulging in interior design. She is also dedicated to community service and has volunteered her time with the local food pantry, demonstrating her commitment to giving back to the community.

Dr. Mir has been fortunate to have the guidance and mentorship of esteemed professionals throughout her career. She fondly remembers her mentors, including Faith Fitzgerald, MD, MACP, Steven Kamholz, MD, MACP, and Faroque Khan, MD, who have played pivotal roles in shaping her career.

In her personal life, Dr. Mir is happily married to Parvez Mir, MD, and they are proud parents to two daughters and one son.

As Dr. Mir looks to the future, she remains dedicated to providing exceptional care to her patients and continuing her leadership in healthcare administration. Her unwavering commitment to patient well-being and her impressive career achievements serve as an inspiration to her colleagues and the broader medical community.

