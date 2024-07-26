The Inner Circle acknowledges, Teresa T. Charniga, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Teresa T. Charniga, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Delivering Compassionate Primary Care and Wellness.

Dr. Teresa T. Charniga is dedicated to providing comprehensive primary care services with a focus on honesty, integrity, and effective communication. As the leading practitioner at her private practice, Dr. Charniga serves patients aged 18 years and older, offering personalized care and involving them in the decision-making process for their treatment.

Teresa T. Charniga, MD

With a passion for promoting health and wellness, Dr. Charniga has instituted a highly successful weight loss program for both men and women, helping her patients achieve their health goals and improve their overall well-being.

Dr. Charniga's journey in medicine began with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology, magna cum laude, from Arizona State University. She then pursued her Medical Degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 1986, followed by residency training in family medicine at St. Paul Hospital and Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Her extensive training and experience have equipped her with the expertise to address a wide range of medical concerns and provide exceptional care to her patients.

As a dedicated member of the medical community, Dr. Charniga is actively involved in giving back to the community. She provides foster care and rehabilitation for dogs with the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society, reflecting her commitment to compassion and service beyond the walls of her practice.

Throughout her career, Dr. Charniga has been guided by the mentorship of Dr. Danka Michaels, owner of the practice and a respected colleague. Inspired by her brother, Mr. Larry Charniga, who instilled in her a sense of values and honesty, Dr. Charniga continues to uphold these principles in her practice, ensuring that her patients receive the highest quality of care and attention.

Dr. Teresa T. Charniga's dedication to compassionate primary care and wellness makes her a trusted and valued healthcare provider in the Las Vegas community.

