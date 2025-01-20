The Inner Circle acknowledges, Thomas B. Silliman as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

CHANDLER, Ind., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Thomas B. Silliman is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Broadcast Technology.

Thomas B. Silliman, a pioneering figure in broadcast technology, continues to lead Electronics Research Inc. with unmatched expertise and innovation. With over six decades of experience in the industry, Mr. Silliman's contributions have set standards and driven advancements in the field.

Mr. Silliman's landmark achievement came in 1975 when he designed an FM antenna that remains the world standard and is widely regarded as the best in the industry. His technical acumen was further demonstrated through his successful resolution of issues with directional couplers for FM antennas, ensuring that they met rigorous performance criteria.

Educated at Cornell University, Mr. Silliman earned a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering in 1969, followed by a Master of Electrical Engineering in 1970. He is also a registered professional engineer, a certification that has played a crucial role in his career.

In his current role as President of Electronics Research Inc., Mr. Silliman continues to drive innovation in broadcast technology.

Mr. Silliman's contributions to the field have been recognized with several prestigious awards, including the Radio Engineering Achievement Award from the National Association of Broadcasters in 2008 and the E. Jules Cohen Award for exceptional work in broadcast engineering.

A fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Mr. Silliman also serves as the secretary of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society. He is a board member of the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers and actively participates on the board of directors for WNIN Tri-State Public Media, Inc., supporting public media initiatives in his community.

Outside of his professional achievements, Mr. Silliman manages a 100-acre cattle farm in Linville, showcasing his commitment to both his profession and personal passions. Special thanks are extended to his CFO, Todd Forbes, for his invaluable support.

Looking ahead, Mr. Silliman is focused on continuing the growth and innovation of broadcast technology, maintaining his role as a leading figure in the industry.

