The Inner Circle acknowledges, Thomas Stitt as a Pinnacle Professional Member

Mr. Stitt, a revered figure in the legal community, celebrates an illustrious career spanning more than fifty years. His unwavering commitment to legal excellence and community service has earned him prestigious accolades and widespread recognition.

Mr. Stitt embarked on his legal journey by earning his Juris Doctor degree from Southern Methodist University following his undergraduate studies at Duke University. Throughout his distinguished career, he has been an active member of esteemed organizations such as the American Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

His remarkable contributions to the legal field have been duly acknowledged with prestigious awards, including the esteemed Silver Key Award from the American Bar Association. Furthermore, Mr. Stitt's outstanding achievements have led to his induction into the distinguished Lehigh Valley Golf Hall of Fame.

With a rich and diverse work history, Mr. Stitt has held various roles, from associate to senior partner, at prominent law firms. While he currently serves as the chairman of AAA North Hampton County, he has decided not to continue as the chairman but will remain on the board demonstrating his leadership and dedication to advancing the legal profession.

Beyond his legal endeavors, Mr. Stitt is an avid enthusiast of golf, tennis, and music, expressing his artistic flair through playing the violin. He also enjoys exploring new destinations through travel.

Looking ahead, Mr. Stitt remains committed to his legal career, with aspirations to mentor future generations while maintaining his steadfast commitment to community service.

Mr. Stitt's professional ethos is grounded in principles of preparation, consistency, and the utmost importance of privacy and integrity in the legal arena. His enduring legacy continues to inspire and shape the legal landscape.

