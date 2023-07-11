The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Toks Adekoya as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Risk Management

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Toks Adekoya is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Risk Management.

Dr. Adekoya began her academic journey at The Manchester Metropolitan University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. She then attended the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST) where she received a Master's degree in Cheminformatics. The doctor capped her scholarship earning a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical Engineering from the University of Manchester and gaining certification as a Risk Management Professional and Base SAS Programmer.

With more than 15 years of experience in the field, Dr. Adekoya has been the Vice President of Global Merchant and Network Services Risk at American Express for more than 2 years. She is an expert in managing and mitigating model, credit, and enterprise risk, which involves determining corporate exposure; ensuring accuracy in account logistics; and managing collection accounts and bankruptcies. She explained that in her role she is involved in the financial life cycles and on-boarding processes from companies ranging from Delta Airlines to Mom-and-Pop shops. The doctor leads model development for all commercial clients encompassing Cecil and Stress Tests and notably established an On-Going Model Monitoring Process called SR117 for which she was recognized as the Best by the Federal Reserve.

Dr. Adekoya is professionally affiliated with GARP and CHIEF and is an author of numerous peer-reviewed publications. Seeking to expand her network as she interacts with various merchants, her professional goals include becoming a Chief Risk Officer for a Fortune 100 or 1000 company. The doctor credits her success to her excellent mentors, not being scared to fail, and always doing her best.

