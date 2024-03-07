The Inner Circle acknowledges Tyrone L. Thomas as a Pinnacle Life Professional Member

CARMEL, Ind., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Tyrone L. Thomas is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Professional Member for his contributions to the field of Business Optimization.

Mr. Thomas pursued higher education at Concordia University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management and continued at the Milwaukee School of Engineering where he received a Bachelor of Science degree.

Mr. Thomas has more than 23 years of experience in the field, serving in many capacities over the years. In his current position, he is the business optimization specialist for the telecommunications company Schooley Mitchell. He previously worked as the chief executive officer of Valiant 1 Consulting; the director of operations for the Chassis Division of Fritz Winer North America LP; and in the field with NTN Driveshaft Anderson; Chrysler Group LLC; and the Chrysler Kokomo Transmission Plant.

Highly respected in the business community, Mr. Thomas was recognized with the Businessman of the Year Award through the Madison Chamber of Commerce in 2019, which has been one of the highlights of his career. When reflecting on his career, Mr. Thomas believes the cornerstone of his success lay in treating people with respect as well as being successful in the field for more than 23 years.

A dedicated community member, Mr. Thomas is on the board of directors for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and contributes to his community through Rotary International and the United Way of Madison County. Looking to the future, Mr. Thomas intends to experience the continued growth and success of his career and intends to create something that he can leave to his children.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle