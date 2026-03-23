The Inner Circle acknowledges Valerie Kiffin Lewis as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

PLANTATION, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Valerie Kiffin Lewis is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Employment Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Valerie Kiffin Lewis

Valerie Kiffin Lewis has built a distinguished career at the intersection of employment law and alternative dispute resolution. As the founder and managing attorney of Valerie Kiffin Lewis Law Firm, LLC, she has been a trusted advocate and neutral, helping parties navigate complex legal matters with clarity, compassion, and integrity.

Founded in 1996, Ms. Kiffin Lewis' firm initially focused on providing employment law counsel to public and private sector clients. Today, her practice is dedicated primarily to mediation and arbitration, where she serves both the legal community and the general public. She is a Florida Supreme Court-Qualified Arbitrator and Certified Mediator, with designations in Circuit Civil, County, Family, and Dependency Mediation. Ms. Kiffin Lewis has served the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida as a certified mediator since 1996 and as an arbitrator since 2004. She has also worked as a contract mediator with the EEOC since the inception of its mediation program in 1999, where she has successfully helped resolve workplace disputes across a wide range of industries.

A committed professional and thought leader, she is affiliated with Business Network International (BNI), and sits on panels for both the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN) and the American Arbitration Association (AAA). She also serves on the mediator's roster for the Southern District of Florida. She also lends her leadership to nonprofit causes, serving as board chair for Deliver the Dream, an organization supporting families facing serious illness or crisis. She is also a proud member of the national public service organization, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Ms. Kiffin Lewis earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1978 from The Ohio State University, and went on to pursue her Juris Doctor at Nova Southeastern University, graduating in 1989. Her academic success included multiple scholarships, such as the Earl Warren and Krekstein Scholarships, and Dean's List honors.

Her accomplishments have earned her broad recognition, including induction into the Top 100 National Black Lawyers, and selection as Mediator of the Year in 2024 and 2025. She was also recently honored as a 2025 Lawyer of Distinction, reflecting her continued impact in the legal field.

Coming from a family of high achievers in law, medicine, and professional sports, Ms. Kiffin Lewis attributes her success to faith, perseverance, and a strong commitment to justice. She remains passionate about guiding others through legal challenges while upholding the principles of fairness, dignity, and resolution.

Looking forward, she plans to expand her impact in the field of mediation and arbitration, continuing to be a source of wisdom and leadership for clients and colleagues alike.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle