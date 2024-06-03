The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Vii Rice as a Top Pinnacle Professional

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Vii Rice is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions in Polymer Science.

Vii Rice, a dedicated assistant professor in the plastics and polymer technology division at the Pennsylvania College of Technology (Penn College), is making a significant impact in the field of Polymer Science and Engineering. With a commitment to education and mentorship, Ms. Rice plays a crucial role in shaping the future of polymer science.

Ms. Rice's expertise lies in Polymer Science and Engineering, and her dedication to imparting knowledge to her students has earned her recognition in the field.

As an integral part of the Penn College faculty since 2016, Ms. Rice has consistently demonstrated her passion for teaching. She manages five classes per semester, totaling 15 credit hours of instruction, providing students with a comprehensive education in polymer science.

Prior to joining Penn College, Ms. Rice worked as a process engineer with W. L. Gore & Associates, showcasing her practical industry experience. With a total of 15 years of industry exposure, she brings a wealth of knowledge to her academic role.

She earned her Master of Engineering in Polymer Science and Engineering from Lehigh University in 2022. She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology from the Pennsylvania College of Technology in 2013.

Ms. Rice's commitment to teaching excellence was recognized in 2022 when she received the Excellence in Teaching Award. In 2013, she also received the Plastic Faculty Award, highlighting her dedication to educating the next generation of polymer scientists and engineers.

She aspires to be a motivational mentor to her students, encouraging them to never stop learning and strive for excellence in the field of polymer science.

Looking ahead, Vii Rice plans to further her academic career by pursuing a doctorate. She also aims to expand her consulting projects, maintaining an active presence in the industry to benefit her students and the field of polymer science.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle