The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Willette Murphy Klausner as a Top Pinnacle Professional

Willette Murphy Klausner

Ms. Klausner, a visionary leader in theater and film, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. With over four decades of remarkable career achievements, she has significantly shaped the world of arts and entertainment. Based in Los Angeles, California, WMK Productions, Inc. has spearheaded numerous groundbreaking productions, captivating audiences worldwide.

Ms. Klausner worked her way through UCLA as a secretary to J. Fred Weston, chairman of the Business and Finance department. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, simultaneously making history as the first Black and first female senior class president—a testament to her exceptional leadership and unwavering determination.

During her time at UCLA, Ms. Klausner broke barriers as the first Black model to grace the pages of an American fashion magazine (Mademoiselle college issue). Her unique journey continued after graduation as she ventured into the corporate realm, shattering barriers as the first Black and first female merchandising executive at Bloomingdale's, New York.

Following a brief stint in Copenhagen, where she worked as a model for the renowned fashion designer Jean Voigt, Ms. Klausner returned to Los Angeles. She briefly worked as a statistical analyst at Carnation Company before embarking on her extensive career in advertising/marketing research with Audience Studies, Inc. As Vice President of West Coast Operations, she collaborated with numerous national advertisers, including General Motors, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and Johnson & Johnson.

Subsequently, Ms. Klausner made history as the first female Vice President, Marketing and Marketing Research for MCA Universal Studios and the first female corporate vice president. She orchestrated successful marketing campaigns for several blockbuster films, including Jaws, Animal House, The Wiz, The Deer Hunter, The Jerk, and The Blues Brothers.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Klausner has received accolades and recognition for her exceptional achievements and contributions. In 2022, she was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from The Drama League, acknowledging her enduring impact on the theater world. Her distinguished production portfolio includes award-winning and critically acclaimed titles such as "Hadestown," "MJ the Musical," "The Wiz," "Purlie Victorious," "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Three Mo' Tenors," "Cabaret – the Revival," "Devil Wears Prada," and numerous other groundbreaking productions. Currently, she is engaged in the development of a new staged concert and several new musicals.

Ms. Klausner's unwavering commitment to her craft serves as a wellspring of inspiration to countless individuals aspiring to succeed in the entertainment industry. Her life philosophy, rooted in the value of hard work instilled by her parents, has propelled her to the pinnacle of success.

The Wall Street Journal has spotlighted Ms. Klausner's remarkable journey and pioneering achievements, further solidifying her status as a trailblazing luminary in the entertainment industry.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ms. Klausner holds deep appreciation for her parents. Raised in Santa Barbara, her father, an acclaimed caterer, and her mother who worked with him, instilled in her and her sisters a love of food and belief in the rewards of hard work. One sister, Harriet Murphy Parks, founded Harriet's Cheesecakes, featured on the Food Network; another, Margaret Ann Murphy, pursued a distinguished international career in the US Department of State, while the third, Kathleen Murphy Jordan, rose to Vice President in an airport security firm.

Since 1969, Ms. Klausner has been married to noted attorney and co-founder of Reason Magazine and the Reason Foundation Manuel Klauser. Together they have forged a legacy of accomplishment and embarked on a lifetime of adventures. Alongside Julia Child, Kim and Michael McCarty and Robert Mondavi, the Klausner's are co-founding members of the American Institute of Wine and Food. Renowned as "super foodies" and "gastronauts," the couple has traveled to more than 50 countries in pursuit of their passion for excellent food and wine and have invested in over 40 restaurants.

