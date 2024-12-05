The Inner Circle acknowledges, William S. Chesnutt, CEO as an Inner Circle Lifetime

MENIFE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, William S. Chesnutt, CEO is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Transforming Small and Medium Businesses with High-Quality, Affordable Consulting and Training.

William S. Chesnutt, a visionary leader with expertise in consulting and training, serves as the Founder and CEO of Strategic Development Group LLC. With a mission to provide small and medium-sized businesses with professional advice and training at an accessible cost, Mr. Chesnutt draws on years of experience and a deep commitment to mentorship and leadership development.

Strategic Development Group LLC offers a range of services, including consulting, web development and design, and certified webinars. These services are designed to equip businesses with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in competitive markets. Mr. Chesnutt's emphasis on resilience-building and operational efficiency is underscored by his certifications as a Resilience-Building Leadership Professional Trainer and Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

Mr. Chesnutt holds a Master's in Management in Organizational Leadership from American Military University (2020) and an MBA from the University of Redlands (2020). His career accomplishments include being the first American awarded the prestigious Blue Book of Competence from the RAF of Britain as an Air Traffic Controller. He has also authored two influential books: The 3P Business Framework: People, Process, and Performance, The Foundations on Which Great Organizations Should be Built, and Your Strategy, Your Success: The Essentials of Strategic Planning for Organizations. His work has been featured in Valiant CEO, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in the consulting industry.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Chesnutt actively mentors veterans through the American Corporate Partners program and serves as an Executive Partner with the University of Southern California Master Business for Veterans Program. He is a member of several leadership organizations, including the National Society for Leadership Success and the Whitehead Leadership Society.

Looking to the future, Mr. Chesnutt is focused on launching an online university tailored to veterans, the underprivileged, and individuals with disabilities. This ambitious project reflects his commitment to empowering underserved communities and fostering opportunities for growth and success.

A devoted fan of the San Diego Padres, Mr. Chesnutt enjoys hiking, road trips, and vacations in Idaho when he's not working. He dedicates his achievements to the inspiration and guidance of his mentors and family, including Dr. Kerry Mix, Dr. Wayne Roseberry, and Glen Titan.

