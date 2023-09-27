The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Yasmean Taha, PA-C as a Top Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the fields of Primary, Urgent Care, and Aesthetics

BARTLETT, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Yasmean Taha, PA-C is acknowledged as a Top Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the fields of Primary, Urgent Care, and Aesthetics.

Yasmean Taha

Dr. Taha pursued higher education at the University of Memphis where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. She then completed a Master's degree in Physician Assistant Studies (MSPAS) and PA-C at Christian Brothers University. The PA is also certified as a pharmacy technician and in advanced cardiac life support; pediatric advanced life support; and basic life support.

A specialist in preventing and treating human illness and injury, Dr. Taha provides a broad range of care under the supervision of a physician. She explained that a physician assistant's work can include physical exams; ordering and interpreting tests; performing procedures; prescribing medication; and may also assist in surgery but the scope of practice can vary according to jurisdiction or health care setting. She has worked at People First Primary & Urgent Care since January 2022 and provides multiple services, including treatment and management of all age groups from infants to geriatric patients; diagnoses illnesses; develops and manages treatment plans; examines patients; prescribes medication; orders diagnostic exams including in-house x-rays and ultrasounds; interprets lab results, diagnostic, and screening images; explains outcomes to patients; performs annual wellness checks; job screenings; shaving profiles; worker's comp cases; weight loss management programs; telemedicine; and urgent care.

Prior to her post as a Physician Assistant, Dr. Taha worked as an ophthalmic technician from 2018-2019. In this position she had multiple responsibilities including explaining procedures to patents to ensure understanding and provide comfort; prepared and assisted with intravitreal injections and LASIK procedures; performed testing for blepharoplasties, LASIK, cataracts, glaucoma, and keratoconus; provided pre- and post-op counseling; monitored and maintained sterile environments; obtained and recorded patient medical history; maintained and supervised the Eye Specialty Clinic in Memphis; trained other clinic workup technicians; and worked with nine rotating physicians seeing on average between 20-45 patients daily.

Her varied and extraordinary career also includes a position as a licensed pharmacy technician at Walgreen's Pharmacy from 2015-2020. In this position, she was responsible for preparing prescription labels and fulfilling medication orders; performed billing and insurance procedures to ensure successful customer service; assisted an average of 40 customers per day; correctly calculated dosages weight-based and age-based; and managed inventory.

Dr. Taha is highly trained and adept at a plethora of advanced medical skills through extensive clinical experiences that include 4.5 week assignments in cardiovascular surgery; general surgery; orthopedics; women's healthcare; emergency medicine; internal medicine; family medicine; pediatrics; and psychology.

Focused on providing the latest innovations in the field to her patients, Dr. Taha maintains membership in AAPA and TAPA. Aside from her professional pursuits, the doctor is fluent in Arabic and her favorite place to visit is the beach. She enjoys spending time with family and would like to thank her father, Maher, and mother, Samar, as well as her family for their love and support.

