The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Yaw Ababio Boateng, MD, Ph.D., FACP as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to Nephrology

Yaw Ababio Boateng, MD, Ph.D., FACP, is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to Nephrology.

In preparation for his career, Dr. Boateng earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology. He then received a medical degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology School of Medical Sciences (KNUST-SMS) in Kumasi, Ghana. An expert in this field, he holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree (Ph.D.) in Clinical Pharmacology from the University of Aberdeen in the UK and completed his internship, internal medicine residency, and nephrology fellowship at the Montefiore Medical Center North Division/New York Medical College after moving to the United States.

Specializing in Nephrology, Dr. Boateng provides hospital and ICU consultations for patients who present with chronic kidney disease and hypertension primarily at St. George Reginal Hospital in St. George, UT. He is also affiliated with numerous medical facilities, including the University of Utah Health; Dixie Kidney Clinic in St. George, UT; Iron Mission Kidney Clinic in Cedar City, UT; Hurricane Dialysis and Kidney Clinic in Hurricane, UT; and Mojave Desert Dialysis and Kidney Clinic in Mesquite, NV.

Dr. Boateng is currently the Medical Director of Davita Mojave Desert Dialysis Center and Davita Hurricane Dialysis Center, as well as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Utah. He has more than 23 years of experience as a nephrologist and more than 39 years of experience as a physician. He has completed extensive research in the area of the use of natural methods of healing, which correlates to his sub-specialties that include general nephrology; ICU nephrology; all dialysis modalities (hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis); chronic kidney disease; electrolyte abnormalities; and hypertension.

Dr. Boateng notes that his years of experience has allowed him to author many articles in peer-reviewed scientific publications, including the British Journal of Pharmacology; the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology; and the European Journal of Urology and Nephrology. His most recent publication in October 2022 is a book called "Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease- How to Improve Kidney Function and Avoid Dialysis." The doctor notes that the book is available in eBook form and paperback on Amazon.

The doctor explained that nephrology is a specialty of medicine that involves the kidneys, and asserts that nephrologists have advanced training in treating kidney disease from diet and medication to renal replacement therapy. Able to diagnose and treat kidney failure, Dr. Boateng says that he helps patients by prescribing medications, offering particular diet advice, and coordinating dialysis care or kidney transplantation when necessary.

The facilities that Dr. Boateng manages are known for exceptional care, such as DaVita Hurricane Dialysis Center that has 12 dialysis stations and a team of professionals to support their patient's receiving dialysis and the associated clinic that provides care for patients with kidney conditions that include chronic kidney disease, kidney stones, and others. An additional facility affiliated with Dr. Boateng, Mojave Desert Dialysis and Kidney Clinic, has ten dialysis stations and a kidney (nephrology) clinic in the building and functions in a similar manner.

Dr. Boateng is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and a member of the American Society of Nephrology. He is board-certified in nephrology and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), which he notes is a physician-led, non-profit independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

When not focused on his medical career, the doctor writes and publishes children's books and currently has released three titles with Heinemann International. Dr. Boateng would like to honor the loving memory of his father, Stephen Oti-Boateng with this recognition. Personally, he has been married to Mrs. Cecilia Boateng for 39 years and they have three children. He would like to acknowledge the guidance of his mentor, Jinil Yoo, MD, professor of Medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, and the continual blessings of Almighty God.

