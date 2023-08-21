The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Yaw Ababio Boateng, MD, Ph.D., FACP, as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to Nephrology

WASHINGTON, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Yaw Ababio Boateng, MD, Ph.D., FACP, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to Nephrology.

Dr. Boateng pursued higher education at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology School of Medical Sciences (KNUST-SMS) in Kumasi, Ghana where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology. He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree (Ph.D.) in Clinical Pharmacology from the University of Aberdeen in the UK. After relocating to the United States, he completed his internship, internal medicine residency, and nephrology fellowship at the Montefiore Medical Center North Division/New York Medical College.

According to Dr. Boateng, nephrology is a specialty of medicine that involves the kidneys and practitioners like Dr. Boateng, have advanced training in treating kidney disease from diet and medication to renal replacement therapy. The doctor diagnoses and treats kidney failure and helps patients by prescribing medications, offering particular diet advice, and coordinating dialysis care or kidney transplantation when necessary.

Dr. Boateng explained that he provides hospital and ICU consultations for patients who present with chronic kidney disease and hypertension primarily at St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, UT. He currently serves as the Medical Director of Davita Mojave Desert Dialysis Center and Davita Hurricane Dialysis Center, as well as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Utah. The doctor notes that he has completed extensive research in the area of the use of natural methods of healing, which correlates to his sub-specialties that include general nephrology; ICU nephrology; all dialysis modalities (hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis); chronic kidney disease; electrolyte abnormalities; and hypertension.

With more than 23 years of experience as a nephrologist and 39 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Boateng is affiliated with numerous medical facilities including the University of Utah Health; Dixie Kidney Clinic in St. George, UT; Iron Mission Kidney Clinic in Cedar City, UT; Hurricane Dialysis and Kidney Clinic in Hurricane, UT; and Mojave Desert Dialysis and Kidney Clinic in Mesquite, NV. He is also a renowned author who has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals, including the British Journal of Pharmacology; the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology; and the European Journal of Urology and Nephrology. He asserts that his most recent publication in October 2022 is a book called "Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease- How to Improve Kidney Function and Avoid Dialysis" and it is available in eBook form and paperback on Amazon.

As a leader in the field with multiple responsibilities, Dr. Boateng manages DaVita Hurricane Dialysis Center which has 12 dialysis stations; a team of professionals to support their patients receiving dialysis; and the associated clinic that provides care for patients with kidney conditions that include chronic kidney disease, kidney stones, and other issues. The Mojave Desert Dialysis and Kidney Clinic is also under Dr. Boateng's leadership and has ten dialysis stations; a kidney (nephrology) clinic in the building; and functions in a similar manner as DaVita Hurricane Dialysis Center.

Dr. Boateng is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and a member of the American Society of Nephrology. Board-certified in nephrology and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), he explained that ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Aside from his medical pursuits, the doctor writes and publishes children's books and currently has released three titles with Heinemann International. Dr. Boateng would like to honor the loving memory of his father, Stephen Oti-Boateng with this recognition. He has been married to Mrs. Cecilia Boateng for 39 years and they have three children. He would also like to acknowledge the guidance of his mentor, Jinil Yoo, MD, professor of Medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, and the continual blessings of Almighty God.

