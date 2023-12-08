The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Yelena Mikhaylova as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Dentistry

Dr. Yelena Mikhaylova is the visionary Founder of Thrive Dental and a dedicated professional at Roslyn Family Dental. Specializing in cosmetic dentistry, she is recognized as an esteemed Invisalign provider, skillfully aligning teeth to achieve both functional and aesthetic perfection. A graduate of NYU College of Dentistry, Dr. Mikhaylova further honed her expertise during a rigorous 2-year residency at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, with a particular emphasis on implant restoration and surgery during her second year.

Committed to lifelong learning, Dr. Mikhaylova completed esteemed continuing education programs at NYU, including the highly competitive full mouth rehabilitation 2-year course and an intensive year-long course focused on implants and aesthetics. Her commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through the integration of Botox treatments in her practice, effectively addressing gummy smiles and bruxism.

Dr. Mikhaylova's focal point lies in full mouth rehabilitation, a holistic approach that restores both function and aesthetics, alongside transformative smile makeovers. Leveraging her extensive training and experience, she provides comprehensive cosmetic and surgical care, offering sought-after services such as dental implants, crowns, bridges, dentures, root canal therapy, and Invisalign® treatment. Her unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier care makes her a respected and sought-after practitioner in her field.

