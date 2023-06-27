The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Zachary P. Englert, DO, FACS, as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Trauma and General Surgery Fields

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Zachary P. Englert, DO, FACS, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Trauma and General Surgery Fields.

Zachary P. Englert

Dr. Englert pursued higher education at Pennsylvania State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in pre-medical studies, minoring in biology. He then studied at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and graduated with his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree in 2009. He capped his scholarship by completing a residency in general surgery at Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University in 2015 and a fellowship in surgical critical care and acute care surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in 2017.

Board certified in general surgery and surgical critical care by the American Board of Surgery (ABS), Dr. Englert explained that ABS is an organization that provides board certification to qualified physicians who specialize in the use of surgery to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Acute care surgery, he noted, is a surgical specialty that focuses on the treatment of time-sensitive surgical pathology of the abdominal contents, including the esophagus, stomach, small bowel, colon, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, appendix, and other body systems. Acute care surgeons follow the patient through critical care and surgical recovery all the way to outpatient care.

Dr. Englert specializes in both operative and non-operative management of life-threatening traumatic injuries and is known for his compassionate care. He is currently a leading trauma and general surgeon at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital–New Brunswick and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-Somerset. He also serves as an Assistant Professor within the Division of Acute Care Surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and practices surgery in both New Jersey and Missouri. He is also affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

Recognized as an expert in the surgical field, Dr. Englert has authored four publications, more than 50 citations, and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is also a member of the Eastern Association for the Association of Trauma; the Excelsior Society; and the New Jersey Committee on Trauma.

Currently serving as a Lieutenant Colonel with the Missouri National Guard, Dr. Englert proudly served four years of active duty in the United States Air Force; is a veteran of the conflict in Afghanistan; and serves as an instructor for the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-STARS), which is an Air Force trauma training platform designed to maintain the trauma readiness of Air Force medical personnel.

