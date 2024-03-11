The Inner Circle Rosalie acknowledges Mignano-Aste as a Pinnacle Professional

SOMERS, N.Y., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Rosalie Mignano-Aste is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Real Estate.

Rosalie Mignano Aste

Ms. Mignano-Aste has obtained a comprehensive academic background, including a Bachelor of Science degree in Property Management from Iona University and an Associate of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from SUNY Westchester Community College. She oversees the process of transaction management and lease administration as well as space and strategic planning for corporations based on their office locations which involves handling all aspects of the entire life cycle of corporate real estate transactions.

The business professional notes that this is what separates her in the marketplace while most others handle only real estate, design, or construction. Also setting her apart from her peers is her work experience and interactions with international and domestic communities; garnering high honors and awards from the International Facility Management Association, Cornet Global, and the St. Francis Food Pantries, which named her Woman of Valor. Upon reflection of her success, she attributes that to her love for the profession, drive, and desire to do well and progress.

Ms. Mignano-Aste considers her most notable achievement working with many of the same staff members for 15 to 20 years on average. She also includes in highlights of her career when she sat for and attained her New York real estate broker license which allowed her to advance more quickly than most others, especially in a then-male-dominated field. Through the years, however, the married mother of two children has witnessed more women joining and succeeding in the profession, especially in construction, thanks in part to professional organizations that promote the inclusiveness and growth that she strongly encourages.

Alongside her role at Endeavor, Ms. Mignano-Aste is vice president of corporate real estate and facilities management at IMG. Before joining both companies in 2008, she was vice president of global real estate and facilities director at Alliance Bernstein, assistant director of building services at The Museum of Modern Art, and administrative officer of facilities management at Alliance Capital Management.

Looking to the future, she plans to have continued growth and success with Endeavor.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle