The Insurance Superstore Joins Integrity to Support Client-Focused Agents with Insurtech Platform

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired The Insurance Superstore, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and led by Brad Keating, President. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"Brad has built a flourishing business by focusing on the fundamentals of teaching and he is now ready to advance even further with the support Integrity provides," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The Insurance Superstore is prepared and well-positioned to experience the 'Integrity Effect' of momentum that happens when agencies and brokerages tap into our plethora of shared services, resources and technology. Our systems are designed to help companies like The Insurance Superstore take huge leaps forward in the industry through greater efficiency and expanded capacities that come with scale — we can't wait to support their progress."

Keating founded The Insurance Superstore in 2008 to help seniors understand their health insurance options through Medicare and the Affordable Care Act. The agency now serves thousands of Americans across multiple states through its growing team of thoughtful, client-driven agents. In addition to health insurance, The Insurance Superstore also provides life insurance and annuities.

"Before joining Integrity, I was inundated with the administrative aspects of running the business while ensuring its continued growth," explained Brad Keating, President of The Insurance Superstore. "Integrity gave me back the time to do what I love, which is meeting with clients and designing solutions for their lives. Integrity's Shared Services offering and advanced technology have been exactly what I needed to put my agents and clients first. This partnership has reenergized our business and supported all our agents — whether they are just starting out or have decades of experience. I couldn't be happier with our decision to become an Integrity partner."

Integrity's platform of resources offers agents and advisors world-class systems that expand their scope and position them on the cutting edge of insurtech. These vast capabilities include real-time data and analytics, instantaneous quoting and enrollment, and access to the MarketingCENTER assets portal, an on-demand library offering customizable marketing assets. The Insurance Superstore will also benefit from streamlined operations through Integrity's shared business services. Areas of support include People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance.

Enhancing these solutions is the invaluable opportunity for all Integrity partner companies to affiliate with its partner network, an exceptional group of industry icons and legends. These distinct leaders leverage diverse competencies and experience to help consumers plan for the good days ahead. Their collaboration on best practices and impactful solutions positions all partners to better protect the life, health and wealth of Americans.

For more information about The Insurance Superstore's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/InsuranceSuperstore.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About The Insurance Superstore

The Insurance Superstore is an insurance agency founded in 2008 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Specializing in Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, they are known for their expert approach of empowering seniors to become educated decision-makers by teaching them about insurance and retirement solutions. Since its establishment, The Insurance Superstore has helped thousands of families throughout the states of Colorado, Nebraska, Arizona, Missouri and Florida. For more information, visit www.insurancess.org.

