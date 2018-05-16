The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina's AVC Marketing

"We are thrilled to welcome the AVC team as part of Integer's global network, especially as we continue to place a strong focus on our South American expansion strategy," said Marc Ducnuigeen, Chief Operating Officer for The Integer Group. "We are growing with key clients, like P&G in Brazil, and were looking for best-in-class partners in other strategic markets to help fuel our expanding relationships. AVC is a natural fit; the agency has worked closely with P&G for many years, and their mission, talent and culture closely align with Integer's and our partner agencies, including Integer\Outpromo in Brazil."

AVC Marketing is an integrated agency focused on Commerce and the Connected Consumer through Advertising, Promotions, Trade & Shopper Marketing, Brand Activation and Digital Marketing. The agency was founded 17 years ago by Carlos Scheggia and his son Ale, who has 20 years of experience in marketing mass consumption companies. Ale has served as Chairman of CAMPRO, Argentina's marketing services association, and he has received many local and international awards, including FIP and The Globes Awards. Together with Carlos and Ale Scheggia, AVC Marketing's leadership team is rounded out by Gastón Gazzotti and Juan Giraldes.

"We are very excited to partner with The Integer Group," said Ale Scheggia, Managing Director for Integer\AVC Marketing. "Sharing a similar vision for our business as well as a shared approach to drive commerce for our clients, this partnership will allow us to harness Integer's know-how, experience and culture to offer enhanced solutions for clients and to drive growth opportunities for Integer\AVC Marketing in Argentina as well as in greater South America."

About The Integer Group®

The Integer Group is a Disruptive Commerce Agency. We live at the Intersection of Branding and Selling® by utilizing data and culture to fuel creative ideas that build brands and drive transaction, in and out of store. We believe that in today's world, everyone is a shopper – all the time, everywhere. So we design programs that accelerate people from living to looking to buying. A key member of Omnicom Group Inc., Integer has more than 1,100 associates in 25 offices across the globe, including locations in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America. The Integer Group's clients include AT&T, FedEx, Mars/Wrigley, Michelin, P&G, PepsiCo, Starbucks and more. www.integer.com

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

