The Integro Bank CEO Club Starts 2025 By Hosting The CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council Providing Local Businesses With The Ability To Focus on Their Future

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank is kicking off 2025 with Chris Camacho CEO and President of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) for the January CEO Club Event on Economic Growth & Opportunity in Phoenix. Integro bank continues its commitment to prepare business leaders for success with incredible insights on economic growth and opportunities that all business leaders need to know to stay ahead of the competition.

This will be another CEO Club event offering valuable insights that can give local businesses a competitive edge as they head into 2025.

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank

Guest speaker, Chris Camacho is a seasoned leader with over 15 years of experience in executive management and is the current CEO and President of the GPEC, which is one of the longest-standing public-private partnerships in economic development. Over the past 35 years, GPEC has fueled the regional economy by helping over 1,000 companies, creating nearly 190,000 jobs and more than $69 billion in capital investment.

Thomas Inserra, CEO and Founder at Integro Bank stated, "This is a wonderful opportunity for business owners and key leaders to learn about the upcoming economic development for metro Phoenix and meet with other business leaders focused on growing their company, our community, and meeting goals for the new year."

The event continues the overall mission of the Integro Bank CEO Club program to lift and transform lives by helping small businesses grow. This specific event takes that assistance further by specifically addressing ways to reduce costs and secure the operations of a small business.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

RSVP For the Event:

https://www.integro.bank/CEO-Club-Event-RSVP

