The Integro Bank Foundation Moves Forward In Providing Grants To Small Businesses

PHOENIX, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank announces the launch of the foundation's online donation landing page. The activation of the online donation system will allow the Integro Bank Foundation to move forward with its overall mission to support nonprofit organizations in the community that help small businesses grow.

The foundation aims to advocate and provide exemplary leadership and support for micro- and small-nonprofit organizations entrepreneurs. The Integro Bank Foundation's Executive Director, Dr. Beverly Browning, who has over 48 years of experience in grant writing best practices, stated, "We are excited to have the Integro Bank Foundation's webpage ready to receive contributions. Every dollar counts. Our mission is to support nonprofit organizations in our community that help small businesses grow. We are young in formation but hoping to grow through nonprofit partnerships and community outreach programs focused on entrepreneurs."

The Foundation will also offer advisory to small business startups to aid them in overcoming typical challenges such as a failure to plan, ineffective marketing, recognizing knowledge and skill gaps, financial management, and securing funding.

John Mastriani, President of the Integro Bank Foundation, grew up understanding the challenges small business owners face, "My family ran a small business, and I had the opportunity to work in this business growing up. It was from this experience that I learned the enormous benefits small businesses provide to families, entrepreneurs, and communities. I believe in the mission of the Integro Bank Foundation as we support non-profits which work with small businesses to help them better serve their customers and provide opportunities for their employees. Please consider supporting the Integro Bank Foundation as we work to better our community by assisting those organizations that will help small businesses prosper."

https://www.integro.bank/About-Integro/Our-Commitment/Integro-Bank-Foundation

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360 SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

