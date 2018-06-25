The International Center for Leadership in Education Convenes Largest Event in the Nation for Rapidly Improving K-12 Schools and Districts

The Model Schools Conference is a four-day professional learning event consisting of over 100 sessions. At the gathering, educators and administrators from the Model Schools and Innovative Districts share their transformational journeys, research-based strategies and tools for creating a future-focused mindset. Education thought leaders will explore foundational topics, including achieving efficacy in a digital world, implementing strategies to support content area literacy, and closing gaps in achievement and opportunity.

"The Model Schools Conference provides the unique opportunity for passionate educators and administrators to come together, engage in relevant and exciting dialogue, and exchange best practices for developing the classrooms of the future," said Sue Gendron, President, ICLE. "We congratulate the visionaries of this year's Model Schools and Innovative Districts for recognizing the need for change, deliberately working to shift the culture to one of high expectations for all students and experiencing rapid growth in achievement."

Twenty states are represented among the 2018 Model Schools and Innovative District honorees, including nine elementary, six middle and eight high schools, and 11 districts. These Model Schools and Innovative Districts share a mission of creating a learning environment that enables students of all abilities to thrive.

"The world in which today's students live, work and interact is dramatically changing at an accelerating rate, from the impact of technology in their lives to the increase in social and emotional challenges," said Dr. Bill Daggett, Founder and Chairman, ICLE. "If the students coming to our schools are changing, then our schools also need to adapt if they are going to be successful in preparing students for their futures. We applaud the 2018 Model Schools and Innovative Districts for their future-forward approach, and for understanding that education must transform to meet the changing needs and demands of a technology-driven, rapidly transforming world."

The ICLE has observed, studied and supported the transformation of the nation's most rapidly improving schools and districts over the past two decades. Its Model Schools and Innovative Districts are selected annually based on criteria that includes substantive, data-validated growth year over year; evidence of a strong culture that puts students at the center of learning; and dedication to transforming instruction to meet the needs and demands of the future.

For more information about the Model Schools Conference, including sessions, speakers and a complete list of the ICLE's 2018 Model Schools and Innovative Districts, please visit the event website.

About the International Center for Leadership in Education

The International Center for Leadership in Education, established in 1991 and located in Rexford, N.Y., is one of the most influential education consulting companies in America. It is best known for identifying and disseminating successful practices to assist all students in achieving higher standards. Founder and Chairman Dr. Bill Daggett and his team of consultants have assisted numerous state education agencies and hundreds of schools and districts in their improvement initiatives. For more information, please visit www.LeaderEd.com.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a global learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K-12 core curriculum, supplemental solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Follow HMH on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact

Meghan Daly Anderson

609-458-5326

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

meghan.daly@hmhco.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-international-center-for-leadership-in-education-convenes-largest-event-in-the-nation-for-rapidly-improving-k-12-schools-and-districts-300671472.html

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Related Links

https://www.hmhco.com

