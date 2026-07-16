The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Launches 3rd Annual 'Flags of Fellowship' Campaign to Combat Anti-Semitism

Organization on track to secure 2,500 participating churches, synagogues and orgs worldwide to plant 3 million flags for annual remembrance events

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has announced the return of its annual Flags of Fellowship (FOF) campaign, a remembrance initiative marking the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, with memorial events scheduled at over 1,500 churches, universities, and synagogues worldwide in the week surrounding October 7. The Fellowship is on track to secure 2,500+ participants for this year's campaign.

A family plants Israeli flags at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tenn. as part of the Flags of Fellowship event on Oct. 4, 2025. Over 1,350 churches, synagogues and organizations participated in the IFCJ-led campaign last year. Photo Credit: World Outreach Church.

Now in its third year, Flags of Fellowship is designed to honor the victims, hostages, heroes, and families affected by the attacks, and provide a meaningful way for Christians, congregations and community leaders to visually and vocally demonstrate their support for Israel during this time of unprecedented anti-Semitism worldwide.

Participating organizations will display fields of 1,200 mini Israeli flags on their grounds, each symbolizing not only a life lost on that horrific day, but also a bold act of solidarity and unwavering support for Israel. Many organizations will also hold dedicated FOF services/events to mark the third anniversary of the attacks.

International participation in the movement has also grown already this year, with strong response from churches throughout Latin America, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and India, with more to come.

Last year, over 1,350 organizations throughout North America and 10 countries worldwide participated in the Flags of Fellowship campaign, resulting in over 1.5 million flags planted globally at local events, worship services, and community gatherings. Should the organization meet its goal of engaging 2,500+ organizations this year, that number will double to over 3 million flags planted.

"What began as a memorial initiative has become a global movement of light, unity and resilience," said Yael Eckstein, President and Global CEO of The Fellowship. "Flags of Fellowship has become a powerful symbol of hope and strength, giving people a meaningful way to stand with Israel and speak out against the extreme rise in anti-Semitism we've seen since October 7."

Churches, synagogues, universities and organizations worldwide are encouraged to enroll in the Flags of Fellowship campaign now through Sunday, September 13 at www.ifcj.org/fof.

Since the attacks of October 7, 2023, The Fellowship has committed over half a billion dollars in aid to support the ongoing emergency needs in Israel and continue providing assistance in its core program areas, including emergency food, water, equipment for first responders and security personnel, aliyah support for olim, and other needy populations impacted by the war and ongoing conflict.

To learn more about The Fellowship's work, please visit http://www.ifcj.org.

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For more than 40 years, The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been the leading nonprofit building bridges between Christians and Jews, blessing Israel and the Jewish people around the world with humanitarian care and lifesaving aid. In 2024, The Fellowship helped more than 2 million people living in poverty, helped thousands make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel, and helped strengthen Israel's security infrastructure. To learn more about The Fellowship's work, visit www.ifcj.org.

About Yael Eckstein

Yael Eckstein is President and Global CEO of The Fellowship, one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations, and is a respected Jewish leader, speaker, bestselling author, and an award-winning podcast host and humanitarian. A 2025 'Pillars of Jerusalem' award recipient for her exceptional contributions to Israel's public diplomacy, and The Jerusalem Post's 2023 Humanitarian of the Year, Yael is a Chicago-area native based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews