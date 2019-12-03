The Ivy Rehab Network Opens 200th Clinic

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Network (Ivy), a national leader in outpatient physical, occupational, speech and applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy services, is proud to announce the opening of its 200th clinic. This milestone comes after yet another year of rapid and strategic growth of over 50 clinics. Ivy's 200th clinic is located in Middletown, NJ and has the additional distinction of being named an Ivy Rehab HSS Physical Therapy Center of Excellence.

"I'm thrilled to celebrate the opening of Ivy's 200th clinic," said Michael Rucker, Ivy's CEO. "We wouldn't have reached this milestone without the tremendous contributions of every one of our teammates. It is my pleasure to work alongside of and learn from this group. The pride our teams take in our values-based culture has never been stronger and this makes Ivy a different sort of place; one rooted in the fundamental tenets of caring, serving and growing. Ivy's clinicians and support services teammates are positively committed to providing our patients with best-in-class outcomes based treatment across all of our facilities. I Iook forward to our continued development as we move into 2020 with more patients than ever seeking 'PT First' for musculoskeletal care."

The Ivy Rehab Network was founded in 2003 and over the past 16 years has grown to become the 7th largest provider of its kind in the nation. Ivy's growth is largely attributed to exceptional outcome-based care and heart-felt service that define the patient experience delivered by Ivy's teammates. The Ivy Rehab network is powered by nearly 2,000 teammates at 12 unique brands across 10 states in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Midwest markets. Beyond the traditional outpatient therapy services, Ivy offers a pediatric specialty service line as well as its distinguished "HSS Centers of Excellence." Ivy is committed to convenience and value for its patients and ensures that appointments are available within 24 hours to those seeking care at an Ivy facility.

"We have experienced substantial growth over the past three years with 2019 being a truly special year for us," says Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "With each new clinic and each new partner, our network grows stronger thus allowing our teams to provide more of the exceptional care and service that Ivy has become known for. Perhaps more exciting is that our growth has allowed us to invest differentially in preparing our teammates and leaders in ways that lead to the realization of our mission to inspire and enable people to live life to the fullest."

"Throughout Ivy's history, we have evolved tremendously from a care and service perspective," said Troy Bage, COO for Ivy. "We are proud of our reputation as a leader in customer service and clinical outcomes, and we continue to incorporate the newest technologies and clinical training for our clinicians. Ivy Rehab will continue to embrace its position as a leader in the outpatient rehabilitation space and will remain dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience while embracing a future where 'PT First' enhances access for patients seeking lower cost, highly convenient outcomes-based care."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of 200 best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in great new partners who embrace our mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

