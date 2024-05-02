The Jason Foundation, Inc. Announces New Substance Use Disorder Awareness Initiative

Phoenix Division initiative formed in partnership with Acadia Healthcare

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI) today announced the formation of a new initiative to raise awareness and provide information, tools, and resources to address substance use disorders (SUDs)/opioid use disorders (OUDs) and co-occurring mental health concerns that can lead to suicidal ideation.

The initiative, the Phoenix Division, represents an affiliation between Acadia Healthcare's Comprehensive Treatment Center (CTC) Division and JFI. The CTCs within the Acadia network provide medication-assisted treatment and personalized therapeutic interventions for adults who are struggling with addictions to opioids. In communities throughout the United States, CTCs are playing a key role in the effort to end our nation's ongoing opioid epidemic.

Clark Flatt, President of JFI, emphasized the mission of the partnership, stating, "Our aim is to educate the public about the escalating challenges of drug abuse, particularly opioid abuse, and its intersection with mental health. Through education we aspire to empower individuals to seek assistance without stigma and prevent substance abuse."

The Phoenix Division will leverage JFI's Community Resource Centers which operate as hubs where members of the community can obtain information about OUDs/SUDs in relation to mental health concerns and learn about available resources. Currently, these Community Resource Centers are available in 47 Acadia CTC across the country.

"At Acadia Healthcare, we recognize the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to tackle substance use disorders and mental health issues," said John Hollinsworth, Executive Vice President, Acadia Healthcare. "The launch of the Phoenix Division demonstrates our proactive approach to providing accessible resources and support, reflecting our commitment to making a positive impact in communities nationwide in our collaboration with The Jason Foundation."

You can find more information regarding the partnership on The Jason Foundation's website, https://jasonfoundation.com/phoenix-division/.

About The Jason Foundation, Inc.

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit their website www.jasonfoundation.com.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of December 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,200 beds in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,500 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

SOURCE The Jason Foundation, Inc.