The Jason Foundation, Inc.: Rhode Island Governor Signs Suicide Prevention Act into Law

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Daniel J. McKee signed H5353, also known as the Nathan Bruno and Jason Flatt Act, into law. The new law requires that all public school personnel receive training in suicide awareness and prevention each year. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in Rhode Island for ages 10 – 24. This marks the 21st state to pass the Jason Flatt Act, or a bill directly modeled after it.

Clark Flatt, President of The Jason Foundation, said, "Our goal with the Jason Flatt Act is not to make teachers into counselors, but rather equip them with information, tools and resources to help better identify and assist youth at-risk for suicide. Training those who interact with youth has the potential to save lives."

"This amazing achievement would not have been possible without support from many wonderful individuals and organizations, including Rick Bruno (Nathan's father), the nonprofit Be Great for Nate, their Every Student Initiative (ESI), Sen. James A. Seveney and Rep. Terri Cortvriend (and all other sponsors of the legislation), and countless other individuals and organizations that pushed for this possibly life-saving measure," stated Morgan Marks, National Director of Divisions of The Jason Foundation.

The Jason Flatt Act has now been passed in over 40% of the states in the U.S. The 21 states are Tennessee, Louisiana, California, Mississippi, Illinois, Arkansas, West Virginia, Utah, South Carolina, Alaska, Ohio, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Georgia, Texas, South Dakota, Alabama, Kansas, Idaho, and Rhode Island.

About the Organization:

The Jason Foundation (JFI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. JFI, headquartered in Hendersonville, TN, was founded in 1997 after the tragic death of Jason Flatt, the 16-year-old son of Clark Flatt. The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, organization, or community for the use of its programs or materials.

For more information, please visit JFI's website, www.jasonfoundation.com.

