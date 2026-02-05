The Jeep® Brand Enters Strategic Partnership With Off-road Racing Star Casey Currie

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

New marketing and retail experiences kick off this weekend as Currie competes in the 20th Anniversary King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, California

Jeep® brand sponsors Currie Racings "Trophy Jeep" in the main event, The Race of Kings on Sat., Feb. 7

Jeep Experience at The Forty at King of the Hammers, from 2 to 8 p.m. (PST) daily

Currie Enterprises joins Mopar Affiliated Accessories program, making legendary Currie off-road parts available through Jeep and Ram dealerships

The Jeep® Brand is sponsoring professional off-road racer Casey Currie, who will be piloting his Trophy Jeep in the Race of Kings on Saturday, Feb. 7 at the annual King of the Hammers event in Johnson Valley, California.

This weekend, professional off-road racer Casey Currie will pilot his "Trophy Jeep®" in the King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, California. Combining brutal rock crawling and wide-open desert runs, King of the Hammers is considered the toughest, one-day, off-road race in the world.

It's also the perfect location for the Jeep® brand and Mopar to launch a strategic partnership and retailing agreement with Casey Currie, as he demonstrates how true off-road performance is built while inspiring fans and customers to keep pushing the limits with parts and accessories designed and engineered for the most extreme terrains.

"King of the Hammers is the ultimate proving ground for off-road performance, and there's no better partner than Casey Currie to showcase what Jeep vehicle capability is all about," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. "This race demands strength, durability and precision at every turn. That's exactly where Jeep engineering shines. Designed, tested and proven in the most extreme conditions on Earth for the most extreme off-road community anywhere."

"Jeep has been a big part of my family for generations. It's an honor to be sponsored by Jeep and join the Mopar family of affiliates to offer our performance off-road products," Currie said. "To have Jeep with us at King of the Hammers and the iconic Jeep name on my Trophy Jeep is beyond exciting to me."

In addition to his racing and marketing efforts, Currie's family business Currie Enterprises has entered into a retailing agreement with Mopar Affiliated Accessories, making a wide array of high-performance rear-end assemblies, differentials and axle components for off-road racing, rock crawling and street performance, available for order through authorized Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealerships across the United States.

Founded in 1959, Currie Enterprises has become an industry leader in drivetrain components, joining the growing number of affiliated suppliers whose products have been reviewed by Mopar for proper fitment and are guaranteed by each supplier separately.

Jeep Activation at The Forty

Daily 2 - 8 p.m. (PST) through Saturday, February 7

At the Jeep brand space located at The Forty next to the event entry gate, attendees can check out Jeep vehicles on display, including the Jeep Wrangler 392, Jeep Gladiator Mojave and more. Guided walkarounds led by Jeep product specialists will give fans a closer look at the vehicles' off-road features and performance. Fans who complete a walkaround can receive a Jeep-branded gift, such as a co-branded Jeep x Casey Currie T-shirt, while supplies last, and will be entered into the 2026 Stellantis National Sweepstakes for a chance to win $100,000 toward an eligible vehicle.

Race Day Details (Sat., Feb. 7)

Race Window:

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. PST

Watch live: King of the Hammers - YouTube

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

X: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

Mopar Affiliated Accessories

Mopar, the original-equipment parts, accessories and customer care brand of Stellantis, has launched a significantly expanded accessories program for U.S.-based dealerships that sell and service Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.

The new Mopar Affiliated Accessories program offers more than 1,500 popular accessories from well-known and preferred aftermarket suppliers – and the number of available accessories is quickly growing. Every new affiliated product has been reviewed by Mopar for proper fitment and are guaranteed by each supplier separately.

Whether during the vehicle purchase or any time thereafter, customers have access to a wider choice of trusted aftermarket options than ever before to personalize or enhance the performance of their vehicles.

For more information, see the affiliated accessories section on the Mopar eStore.

SOURCE Stellantis