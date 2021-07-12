The Jeep® Grand Cherokee L 'Wildly Civilized' Marketing Campaign Launches Across Television, Social and Digital Channels

The Jeep® brand is launching its new marketing campaign "Wildly Civilized" for the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. The "Wildly Civilized" campaign will run across television, social media channels and digital platforms.

"This 'Wildly Civilized' campaign for the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L encapsulates the perfect center of gravity of the upscale SUV," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis. "It reflects the balance of sophistication and ruggedness, of craftsmanship and capabilities, that only the Jeep brand can own. With the Grand Cherokee L, you don't have to pick one over the other, you have the freedom to choose both."

The "Wildly Civilized" spot, which can be viewed on the brand's YouTube channel, speaks to how the all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L bridges refinement and adventure for its drivers:

Nearly 30 years ago, the Jeep Grand Cherokee began its legacy as the most awarded SUV in history. Following four groundbreaking generations of the vehicle, countless industry accolades and more than 7 million in global sales, the Jeep brand continues to shatter expectations of the full-size SUV segment with the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. The newest iteration is designed and engineered to deliver an unmatched combination of even more legendary 4x4 capability, superior on-road refinement, premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, and a host of advanced safety and technology features. The result is the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, for the first time ever with seating for six or seven.

A second, dedicated, 30-second "Wildly Civilized" spot will run during high-profile sports coverage during July and August.

The Jeep brand's "Wildly Civilized" campaign was created in partnership with Chicago-based Highdive agency.

