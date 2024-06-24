AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Six-day event will give consumers the first opportunity to see and get inside the Jeep® brand's first BEV coming to the U.S. later this year

Consumers can visit Jeep.com to place a reservation for the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition

Jeep will showcase its Wagoneer S, Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer L models onsite at Detroit Golf Club

Nearly 200 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee vehicles will take over Detroit as courtesy vehicles for event transportation

The Jeep® Wagoneer S Launch Edition makes first public appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit from June 25 – June 30, 2024

The Jeep® Wagoneer S Launch Edition, the Jeep brand's fully electric global vehicle that will first arrive in the U.S. later this year, will be making its first public appearance during this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic. The sixth-annual PGA TOUR golf tournament will be held June 25-30 at the historic Detroit Golf Club. Tickets for Thursday-Sunday are available at www.RocketMortgageClassic.com.

"The Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition has been revealed in photos and videos around the world, and now it's set to make its public debut," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "We couldn't be more excited to give Detroit fans the very first chance to see and get inside our very first all-electric vehicle coming to the U.S. at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week."

The Jeep brand will have a display at "The Grove" on site of the tournament featuring the Wagoneer S Launch Edition, in addition to the Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer. Fans at the event can be one of the first to get inside the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition with the brand's on-site product specialists and also have the opportunity to reserve their own in three easy clicks. While supplies last, guests who reserve a Wagoneer S onsite will receive a special gift.

Consumers can also visit Jeep.com to place a reservation for a Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition – for only $100 and fully refundable – and be the first to get behind the wheel of this new vehicle.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition is offered exclusively as a BEV with a range of more than 300 miles on a single charge, delivering 600 horsepower, lightning-quick 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds and 617 lb.-ft of instant torque.

The recently revealed Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition, featured recently in the brand's video Surpass Yourself, is scheduled to arrive first in the U.S. and Canada late 2024, and later be available in markets around the world.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has teamed up with Jeep® to designate the iconic American SUV brand as a Proud Partner of Detroit Community Days presented by Jeep. Returning for the third straight year, Detroit Community Days presented by Jeep® will offer all fans complimentary admission and parking for the Rocket Mortgage Classic's special events on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26.

Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic made history in 2019 as the first PGA TOUR event ever held in the city of Detroit, and has continued to make a positive and lasting impact on the city and its residents through its multi-year "Changing the Course" campaign, established in 2020 to end the digital divide in Detroit and ensure digital accessibility for all city residents. The Rocket Mortgage Classic was the most awarded event during the 2018-19 PGA TOUR season, being recognized for "Best Special Event" (then known as the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge) and "Best Tournament Sales" as well as being honored with the first "Fair Way Award" for its diversity and inclusion initiatives. The Fair Way Award was bestowed upon the Rocket Mortgage Classic for a second time in 2023. More information is available at RocketMortgageClassic.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@RocketClassic).

Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage is the largest retail mortgage lender and is a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT).

The lender enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Since its founding in 1985, Rocket Mortgage has closed more than $1.7 trillion of mortgage volume across all 50 states.

J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for both primary mortgage origination and servicing 21 times – the most of any mortgage lender. Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, has placed in the top third of Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" the list for 21 consecutive years.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4. All Jeep brand vehicles in North America will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

