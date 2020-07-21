The Jewish Communal Fund Elects Six New Members to its Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), the largest and most active Jewish donor advised fund in the country, approved the election of six new members to its Board of Trustees. The new Trustees are Elisia Abrams, Jon Harris, Holly Newman Kroft, Michael Lax, Geula Solomon and Spencer Waxman.

"We are delighted to welcome such accomplished individuals to the JCF board—people who are respected in their fields and passionate about helping others and giving back to those in need," said Zoya Raynes, President of Jewish Communal Fund. "Elisia, Jon, Holly, Michael, Geula and Spencer come from a variety of disciplines and bring to JCF tremendous experience in areas including technology, finance, investments and law."

Elisia Abrams is the General Counsel of Willoughby Capital Holdings, LLC, a single family office. Prior to joining Willoughby, Elisia worked as a trusts and estates associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom, after starting her career at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP. Elisia received a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from Columbia Law School. She serves on the Board of the Marlene Meyerson Jewish Community Center of Manhattan, chairs the Board of the Harlem JCC and serves on UJA's "In the Neighborhood" Committee.

Jon Harris is the Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Investment Management, LLC. Prior to joining the firm, Jon managed private investments for J.I. Harris & Associates. Previously, he worked for Goldman Sachs in the firm's Investment Management Services Group and spent time in its Investment Banking Division in London. Jon is a member of the University of Michigan Endowment's Investment Advisory Committee and serves on the board of the Child Mind Institute. Jon's involvement with UJA Federation of New York has included roles as Co-Chair of the Annual Campaign, member of the Board, member of the Strategic Council of the Wall Street Division, and Co-Chair of the Investment Management Division. Jon earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and an M.B.A. from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Holly Newman Kroft is a Managing Director at Neuberger Berman where she works closely with ultra-high net worth individuals and their families to develop customized investment solutions and address estate planning needs. Previously, Holly held investment banking positions at several institutions including Oppenheimer & Company. Holly received a BA from the University of Michigan. In 2019, Holly ranked #29 on Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors. She was named one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Private Wealth by Private Asset Management Magazine in 2015. She is a UJA-Federation of New York Lion of Judah. She is also a founding member of the Artists Council at the Whitney Museum.

Michael Lax is the Chairman of Autronic Plastics, Inc., a plastic manufacturing company in Hauppauge, Long Island, that specializes in plastic product design, mold construction and manufacturing of industrial and precision components. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a degree in Chemical and Mechanical Engineering. Michael served on the UJA-Federation Board in New York City and has been on the executive committee for UJA-LI. He also serves on the Long Island Council for Birthright Israel Foundation and involved with AIPAC, Israeli Airforce Foundation, and Atidim.

Geula Solomon is a Managing Director at a global investment bank. Geula is Treasurer and a Trustee of the Abraham Joshua Heschel School and also serves as a Trustee for 70Faces Media and the Lucius N. Littauer Foundation. She recently completed her term on the Board of UJA Federation of NY. Geula has a BA from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Spencer Waxman is Founder and Managing Partner of Shannon River Capital Management. Shannon River invests primarily through the public markets in technology driven change. Spencer received a B.A. in Political Science from Duke University. He serves as President of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, and is a board member of Jewish Life at Duke University and SAR Academy in Riverdale, NY.

About Jewish Communal Fund

Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest donor advised funds in the country, managing $2 billion in charitable assets for 4,100 funds. JCF's donor advised funds make giving easy, flexible and efficient. Learn more about JCF by visiting jcfny.org or calling (212) 752-8277. Visit JCF on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tamar Snyder

Jewish Communal Fund

646-843-6894

[email protected]

SOURCE Jewish Communal Fund