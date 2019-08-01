The Joint Chiropractic and Palmer College of Chiropractic Announce Endowment to Palmer Center for Business Development

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's leading chiropractic franchise, committed to gifting a $150,000 donation through an endowment for the Palmer Center for Business Development at Palmer College of Chiropractic.

"We are honored to support Palmer College of Chiropractic and champion the future of chiropractic care," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO The Joint Corp. "The Joint is passionate about investing in the success of the chiropractic profession. Supporting leading schools that educate our talent pool is another avenue to enhance our brand awareness among doctors and students."

The endowment will provide funding for programming and services carried out through the Palmer Center for Business Development, which provides students and alumni with the business skills needed to build a successful career in chiropractic. The focus shall be to increase student learning opportunities and readiness as they prepare to enter full-time practice upon graduation.

"This endowment helps ensure that our students have additional resources and programs to support them in their chiropractic careers," said Kevin Cunningham, D.C., Ph.D., FPAC, vice chancellor for student affairs. "We're thankful for The Joint's support and for the opportunities this endowment will provide for future Palmer chiropractors."

About Palmer College of Chiropractic

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla. For information, www.palmer.edu.

About The Joint Chiropractic

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint Chiropractic is an emerging growth company reinventing chiropractic care by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Its no-appointment policy, convenient hours and locations, make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With more than 450 clinics nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a leader in the chiropractic profession. For information, www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

