The Joint Chiropractic and Subaru of Utah Partner to Bring Chiropractic Care to over 275 Employees

New agreement offers Miller Subaru employees in Utah access to preferred pricing on The Joint's already affordable care model across participating locations, expanding their existing wellness offerings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced a new partnership agreement with Miller Subaru of Utah, providing chiropractic treatment at any of The Joint's Utah clinic locations for their approximately 275 Miller Subaru of Utah employees.

Through this partnership, Miller Subaru of Utah employees will have access to The Joint's convenient, no appointment-necessary care model, with chiropractic visits available at preferred pricing on The Joint's already affordable care model through a voluntary, employee-paid perk. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to workplace health and wellness, offering easy access to routine chiropractic care for pain relief, injury recovery, and long-term wellness.

"Our partnership with Miller Subaru of Utah is exactly the kind of relationship that demonstrates what's possible when a forward-thinking employer invests in the health and wellness of their people," said Sanjiv Razdan, president and CEO of The Joint Chiropractic. "The Joint has always been focused on removing barriers to care, and this partnership is a natural extension of that mission. Chiropractic care is no longer a specialty service but a foundational part of everyday wellness, and we're proud to bring accessible, convenient care to Miller Subaru of Utah's workforce while inspiring other employers to explore what a partnership with The Joint can look like."

This announcement comes as The Joint continues to grow its national footprint and builds on the chiropractic franchise's broader goal of normalizing chiropractic care as a proactive wellness solution. The partnership was also designed to deliver meaningful patient traffic to local franchise clinics, supporting the long-term success of franchise locations across Utah and establishing a scalable model for employer-sponsored wellness partnerships nationwide.

"At Mark Miller Subaru, we believe our people are our greatest asset, and investing in their health and well-being is simply the right thing to do," said Nina Price, wellness director at Mark Miller Subaru. "Partnering with The Joint Chiropractic gives our team an easy, affordable way to prioritize their health." We're excited to offer this benefit and look forward to seeing the positive impact it has on our employees' everyday lives.

With a network of more than 950 clinics across 43 states and a growing presence in high-performing markets, The Joint's patient-first model, built around walk-in access, no insurance required, and affordable membership plans, has made it one of the most trusted names among top health and wellness franchises. The Joint is actively seeking additional employer partnerships with organizations looking to invest in workforce wellness while leveraging an established, trusted brand with proven operational systems. Employers interested in partnering with The Joint are encouraged to contact Caia Taback, Director of Enterprise Accounts at [email protected]

To learn more about The Joint franchise opportunities visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale and with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and it is regularly ranked on the publication's "Franchise 500," the "Fastest-Growing Franchises," and the "Best of the Best" lists, as well as its "Top Franchise for Veterans" and "Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners" lists. SUCCESS named the company as one of the "Top 50 Franchises" in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

About Miller Subaru

Mark Miller Subaru is Utah's only negotiation-free, experience-driven Subaru retailer. With our Promise Price Guarantee, the price you see is the price you pay — no hidden fees and no back-and-forth. Our non-commissioned team is focused on helping you find the right fit for your life and budget. Every new Subaru we sell includes a complimentary 1-year/12,000-mile maintenance package, 1-year exterior paint protection, and enrollment in our Promise Points rewards program.

We are a Certified B Corporation and a certified eco-friendly retailer that has donated over $3.71 million to Utah charities since 2010. Our dealership is built on trust, transparency, and treating people like family. Through the Subaru Love Promise platform and partnerships with local nonprofits, we make meaningful contributions to youth programs, education, and environmental conservation. We are an organization with leadership that truly cares about every employee and believes that giving back to the community is an integral part of who we are.

For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube

SOURCE The Joint Corp.