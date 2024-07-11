The Journey Continues: Toyota Publishes 2024 North American D+I Annual Report

PLANO, Texas, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) announced the availability of its 2024 Diversity + Inclusion Annual Report, showcasing the company's ongoing commitment towards fostering limitless possibilities for all throughout the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, and Mexico. The annual report, published since 2018, illuminates the human stories that are propelling Toyota towards a brighter future.

Featuring compelling narratives and key initiatives, such as community outreach, employee resource groups, executive engagement, mentoring and more, the 2024 Diversity + Inclusion Annual Report offers insight into Toyota's proactive approach in championing diversity and inclusion within its operations and beyond.

This year's D+I Annual Report theme, "+ = Us | The Journey Continues," follows the holistic approach introduced in the 2023 report, which was made by underscoring the multiple facets that make us who we are. Toyota continues its journey to demonstrate its commitment in this area through the Toyota Way values of showing respect for people and working for others.

Some of the highlights of the 2024 Toyota North America Diversity + Inclusion Annual Report include:

Creating a Culture of Belonging

Toyota's Business Partnering Groups (BPGs) are employee networks, open to all, that facilitate for that allow team members' ability to connect, grow professionally and contribute to building an inclusive and innovative company culture based on affinities, experiences and allyships. Across North America , there are 116 chapters, 14 affinities and a total of 8,892 members participating in these BPGs. More information about each group can be found here.

, there are 116 chapters, 14 affinities and a total of 8,892 members participating in these BPGs. More information about each group can be found here. Diversity Advisory Board Vice Chair, Gil Casellas , shares how his personal and professional experiences influence his role in bringing the "outside in" perspective for Toyota. These lessons can advise Toyota in staying true to the company's core values. Learn more here.

Fueling Growth + Learning

Toyota introduced a new training program called D+I Journeys to develop inclusive leaders through e-learning and workshops, focusing on promoting an inclusive culture of belonging for all. More on the education program can in the Growth + Learning section of the report here.

Kimberly Cockrell leads the human resource function at Toyota Motor North America, where she oversees benefits, talent development and other elements that contribute to successful team member engagement. To read her Q&A on team member development, visit the story here.

Engaging Our Communities

Toyota USA Foundation kicked off the national expansion of Driving Possibilities, its signature STEM education and community engagement initiative. As of April 2024 , the program has launched in six U.S. communities with plans to expand to other locations where Toyota has facilities. Learn more about Driving Possibilities here.

Foundation kicked off the national expansion of Driving Possibilities, its signature STEM education and community engagement initiative. As of , the program has launched in six U.S. communities with plans to expand to other locations where Toyota has facilities. Learn more about Driving Possibilities here. Toyota's Way Forward Fund awarded more than $8 million in grants to 10 organizations in its second round, with a focus on pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) care. The organizations selected have programs to address gaps in TBI funding for children, supporting equality and strengthening the recovery journey for children and their families. Learn more about the Way Forward Fund here.

Recognition

Toyota ranked #4 on Fair360's Top Companies for Diversity® list, marking the third consecutive year the company has achieved this position as the only automotive manufacturer in the Top 10. Explore Toyota's Fair360 rankings here.

Civic 50 named Toyota a top community-minded company in the U.S. for the second consecutive year for both Toyota Financial Services (TFS) and Toyota Motor North America, due to the company's contributions of know-how, time and resources to communities across the U.S. Previously, TFS earned a spot on the list for seven consecutive years. Learn more about Toyota's community engagement here.

To stay informed about ongoing D+I initiatives and for real-time updates or feature stories, visit Toyota Effect.

To explore the 2024 D+I Annual Report, click here.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

