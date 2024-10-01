The Judge Advocate General for U.S. Army Joins Shook

Lieutenant General (retired) Stuart Risch previously led the U.S. Army's Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG Corps), serving as the most senior uniformed legal officer within the Army appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon is pleased to announce that Lieutenant General (retired) Stuart Risch has joined the firm as partner in the Business Litigation Practice in Washington, D.C. During his tenure as The Judge Advocate General for the U.S. Army, Risch led the activities of the JAG Corps' licensed attorneys and certified paralegals worldwide, in addition to acting as the senior military legal advisor to the civilian Secretary of the Army and the Four-Star Chief of Staff of the Army. Among other duties, he oversaw the defense of the Army's interests in hundreds of lawsuits, operated the Department of Defense's only American Bar Association-accredited law school, and established and implemented both an Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) as well as a holistic wellness program.

"What I enjoyed most about serving in our nation's Army and leading the JAG Corps was our people," said Risch from Washington, D.C. "In Shook, I found the same positive culture focused on the welfare of our people and commitment to clients—demonstrating that a law firm can, in fact, have it all—achieving unbridled success for its clients in and out of the courtroom, while simultaneously caring for its people through compassionate leaders and mentors at every level. Plus, Shook's strong focus on supporting veterans through hiring former military personnel, and its pro bono work on behalf of veterans and many other important causes, was very appealing to me. I'm enthusiastic about supporting and growing the firm's Government Investigations and Defense Industry practice areas and contributing to our national recruiting efforts."

Risch brings his experience leading and managing the JAG Corps—composed of nearly 10,000 lawyers, paralegals and support staff—to Shook's clients in the aerospace, defense, manufacturing, technology and transportation industries, among others. He will also augment the firm's growing Government Investigations and White Collar Practice.

"Stuart leads by example, bringing together the highest levels of service, leadership and legal excellence," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "Not only will he leverage his understanding of complex legal, regulatory and administrative issues for Shook's clients, but he has a reputation for inspiring and mentoring the next generation of lawyers. We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm."

Risch entered active duty with the JAG Corps in 1988, serving in a succession of leadership roles throughout his military career, including as the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Legal Services Agency, where he oversaw representation of the Army in civil matters before federal, state and foreign courts, and as Chief Judge for the U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals. In these roles, he directed the Contract and Fiscal Law, Regulatory and Intellectual Property Law, Litigation, and Environmental Law Divisions as well as the Trial Judiciary, and presided over three panels on the Army's Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as the Commanding General of The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Before his appointment as The Judge Advocate General, Risch also served as Deputy Judge Advocate General for four years. Risch's military service encompasses three combat tours of duty in Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia including Operations Desert Shield/Storm, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn and Iraqi Freedom II.

Shook service members comprise more than 4% of the firm's 540 attorneys. In 2023, Shook welcomed Frederick Rudesheim , a former civil litigation attorney for the United States Army Legal Services Agency. The firm is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace in support of all lawyers and professional staff. In 2020, the firm launched five Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to provide a comfortable space where like-minded employees can come together in various groups, including members of veterans' communities.

"The firm is a leader in not only hiring and developing military lawyers but also selecting pro bono projects that impact veterans," said Shook Partner Matt Bernstein, a co-leader of the Veterans ERG and a former JAG who served six years on active duty in the U.S. Army focusing on trial and appellate litigation, and also served under Risch. "Shook's actions show a deep commitment to our military."

Risch received his bachelor's degree in government and law and history from Lafayette College; a Juris Doctor degree from Seton Hall University School of Law; a master's degree in law from The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School, U.S. Army; and a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2007.

Risch is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, in addition to other state and federal courts. His military awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with three Oak Leaf Clusters and the Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.

