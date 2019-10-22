The Juilliard School and Rutgers Tap Oracle Cloud to Manage Educational Back-office System

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To manage complex environments globally, leading higher education institutions The Juilliard School and Rutgers University are turning to Oracle Cloud. Both institutions, looking to accelerate student success through more efficient operations across multiple schools and campuses, have chosen Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud, Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud, and Oracle Student Cloud.

Founded in 1905, The Juilliard School is a world-famous leader in performing arts education. The school's mission is to provide the highest caliber of artistic education for gifted musicians, dancers, and actors from around the world. Located in New York City, Juilliard offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in dance, drama and music. Beyond its New York campus, Juilliard is now defining new directions in global performing arts education through its new branch campus in Tianjin, China, The Tianjin Juilliard School, and the global K-12 curricula.

Adopting a global operating model created challenges and complexity for Juilliard's IT staff. Oracle Cloud provides a unified platform that will enable Juilliard to deliver an exceptional experience in both English and Chinese, and importantly, can be managed with existing IT resources. Once deployed, the Oracle Student Cloud solution will support approximately 2,000 Juilliard students across both campuses and 800 faculty and staff using the ERP, Student, and HCM Cloud solutions in New York.

"The opening of The Tianjin Juilliard School will broaden access to Juilliard's world-class performing arts education across China and Asia," said Carl Young, CIO of The Juilliard School. "With Oracle Cloud we will be able to provide our campuses in New York and Tianjin with unified, modern, multi-lingual systems that will have a significant impact on information management, which will ultimately help us better serve our students."

Rutgers is a leading national research university and the state of New Jersey's preeminent, comprehensive public institution of higher education. Established in 1766, the university is the eighth oldest higher education institution in the United States and home to more than 150 undergraduate majors, more than 400 graduate programs, and 300 research centers and institutes.

The daunting scale of Rutgers - with more than 70,000 students across 29 different schools and colleges at several campus locations - means it faced different, yet similarly formidable, issues of complexity. As part of a bold five-year plan to modernize and unify its key systems, Rutgers chose Oracle Cloud.

"We strive to provide new and better experiences for our students," said Michele Norin, senior vice president and chief information officer at Rutgers University. "The size and scale of Rutgers presents many difficulties as we work to manage and develop our systems. Oracle Cloud helps us meet our goals, stay on the forefront of higher education as it evolves, and enable our students to be more successful."

Oracle Student Cloud is an integral component to an institution's efforts to reduce educational costs while enhancing student outcomes and success. Oracle SFP Cloud streamlines the financial aid processes and delivers invaluable, data-backed insights into student successes, freeing administrators to focus more on supporting the academic needs of its students. Oracle ERP Cloud provides the financial solutions needed for institutions to enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve controls. Oracle HCM Cloud supports the changing business requirements around talent management and talent acquisition while furthering workforce productivity.

