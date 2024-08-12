The Kentucky Humane Society Honors TurfMutt Foundation with Excellence in Philanthropy Humane Hero Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) honored its enduring partnership with the TurfMutt Foundation by awarding Foundation president and CEO Kris Kiser the 2024 Excellence in Philanthropy Humane Hero Award. The KHS presented the award to Kiser at its annual Tuxes and Tails fundraising event, which was held on Saturday at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Kiser lives in Louisville and is a 1988 graduate of the University of Louisville.

"Tuxes and Tails is an incredible event, and each year I look forward to attending to celebrate the achievements of KHS, which does so much good for the animals in need in our community," said Kiser. "I'm honored to receive this award on behalf of the TurfMutt Foundation. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with KHS, which is recognized as a national leader in animal welfare."

The TurfMutt Foundation, which is celebrating 15 years of advocating for the care and use of yards, parks and other green spaces, first partnered with KHS six years ago to launch the Mutt Madness pet adoption event at Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition. Since then, Mulligan's Mutt Madness has matched over 60 dogs with Equip Exposition attendees. In 2019, Kiser adopted Mulligan the TurfMutt at Mutt Madness, and she has now become the "spokesdog" of the organization.

Each year at Mutt Madness, the TurfMutt Foundation also presents KHS with a cash donation. Mulligan's 5K Fun Run & Walk, which is held on opening day of Equip Exposition each year, is another TurfMutt fundraiser that benefits KHS and its mission.

In 2022, the TurfMutt Foundation sponsored a makeover of the KHS Play Yard, which provides a safe place for KHS staff to train its adoptable dogs and for potential families to meet the animals in an outdoor space where they thrive. Recently, Kiser assisted KHS in purchasing a new commercial mower for the Willow Hope Farm, a 42-acre horse rescue and adoption facility and home to KHS's C.A.R.E. (connect, assist, rescue and educate) Program.

"We just love Kris, and he's always looking for creative and innovative ways to help our organization and animals in need," said Alisa Gray, president and CEO of KHS. "Kris is part of our team and what we do on a regular basis."

Many aspects of the partnership between TurfMutt and KHS have been captured on the national television show Lucky Dog on CBS, which the TurfMutt Foundation sponsors. "It has been remarkable for our organization to showcase our work on that national platform," said Gray. "It's because of Kris and our partnership that we have that kind of opportunity."

The 2024 Mulligan's Mutt Madness pet adoption event will be held at Equip Exposition on Thursday, October 17, and is available to attendees of the show. For more, sign up for Mutt Mail, a monthly e-newsletter with backyarding tips and all the news from the TurfMutt Foundation here. To learn more about creating the yard of your dreams, visit TurfMutt.com. Look for Mulligan the TurfMutt on the CBS Lucky Dog television show on Saturday mornings.

TurfMutt, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Championed by Foundation spokesdog, Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Weekly Reader, Discovery Education and Scholastic, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." Today, TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal, home habitat was featured in the 2017-2020 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

