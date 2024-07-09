THE KILLERS RECEIVE SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

Rock band recognized among the most streamed creators in SoundExchange history

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that The Killers have been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award, recognizing the band's stature as one of the most streamed acts in the organization's 21-year history.

Photo (L-R): The Killers’ Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Brandon Flowers receive SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award before their headlining set at last month’s Boston Calling festival. (Photo credit: Chris Phelps)

"The Killers and SoundExchange have a parallel history, starting out in the early 2000s and taking the music industry by storm," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "The band's debut album, Hot Fuss, made us all fans as it established their deep catalog of enduring hits like 'Mr. Brightside' and 'Somebody Told Me' that sound as fresh today as they did 20 years ago. We are honored to present The Killers with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

Frontman Brandon Flowers and bassist Ronnie Vannucci Jr. received the SoundExchange Hall of Fame award before hitting the stage at the 11th annual Boston Calling music festival where group performed a headlining set to close out the three-day event. The Killers, who released their second greatest hits collection, Rebel Diamonds, in December 2023, are on tour in Europe through mid-July. The band returns to the U.S. for festival appearances at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands before kicking off an August Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Additional North American festival dates are on tap through September, followed by a Mexican tour in October.

About The Killers

The Killers are a Las Vegas-based four-piece who formed in 2002, featuring the talents of singer/keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning, and bassist Mark Stoermer. The band has received countless accolades for their artistic achievement, including multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards, and more. Their first album, Hot Fuss, was released in 2004 to worldwide acclaim. The album contained the singles "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me," in addition to the anthemic song "All These Things That I've Done," which has since been referenced by the likes of U2. The band toured for two years straight behind Hot Fuss, playing more than four-hundred shows, and eventually returned to Vegas to begin to work on the follow-up album with legendary producers Alan Moulder and Flood. The result, a love letter of sorts to their hometown entitled Sam's Town, was released in 2006 and spent forty-two weeks on the Billboard Top 200. A b-sides collection entitled Sawdust was released in 2007, followed by their third studio album, Day & Age, which was released to widespread critical praise in 2008, anchored by massive single "Human." The Killers released Battle Born in September 2012, which saw them expanding their world tour into countries they've never visited before, and finally were honored to perform at the world-renowned Wembley Stadium, one of the most monumental and significant shows of their career. After a decade of making music, in November 2013, The Killers released a "Best Of" collection, Direct Hits, which featured two incredible new songs alongside classics from the band's revered catalog. The band, who have sold over 25 million albums worldwide, and headlined all the world's top festivals (Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury), released their chart-topping album, Wonderful Wonderful, in September 2017. It garnered the band their first No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart the week of its release in the U.S., as well as topping the charts in the U.K., Mexico, and Australia. In 2020, The Killers released Imploding the Mirage in 2020; hailed by critics as one of the best records in the band's already stellar catalog, the album was the band's sixth consecutive number one in the U.K., and Brandon Flowers' eighth U.K. number one overall, making the band the first international act to receive six consecutive #1's in the United Kingdom. Imploding The Mirage also went Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, making it their sixth Top Ten album in America. In 2021, The Killers released their eighth album, Pressure Machine, a quieter, character-driven document of life in small town America inspired by frontman Brandon Flowers' upbringing in rural Utah. In 2022, they embarked on their largest, sold-out tour to date, playing stadiums in North America and beyond. In late 2023, the group released Rebel Diamonds, a curated dive into an impressive catalog of songwriting and musicianship - one that has solidified the band as one of the most important voices in music over the last two decades. The album of highlights features 20 tracks, including the recently certified Diamond "Mr. Brightside," along with other modern-day classics "When You Were Young," "All These Things That I've Done," "Human," "Read My Mind" and more. They've announced a special Las Vegas Residency for summer 2024, performing their seminal album Hot Fuss in full for the first time ever to commemorate its 20-year anniversary.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 700,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $11 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

