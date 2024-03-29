The Kinetix Group and Pfizer Health Equity Work Recognized by PM360

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) and Pfizer Inflammation and Immunology received a PM360 Pharma Choice Award for their recent health equity initiative. The award recognized Pfizer's atopic dermatitis interactive guide for varying skin tones.

The Pfizer Inflammation and Immunology Strategic Customer Group originally developed the idea to address a gap in equitable patient and provider education resources surrounding atopic dermatitis. The team partnered with TKG to drive awareness for patients with skin of color.

"I am proud to be a part of a company like TKG, where there is a genuine commitment to addressing health equity and social determinants of health. TKG not only cares about these issues but actively collaborates with others in the industry who share the same dedication to making a difference for patients. Being recognized for my contribution is a significant accomplishment, and it is encouraging to see a growing awareness and concern for these critical issues," said Haley Toomer, manager and member of the winning team.

As an industry-voted award, the Pharma Choice Awards celebrate the greatest healthcare and life science creatives, chosen by those who know the industry best. Viewers can vote for their favorite entries in 14 categories including Direct-To-Consumer/Direct-To-Patient, Multichannel, Multicultural, Unbranded and more.

"At TKG, we wake up every day driven to find novel ways to speed patient access to lifesaving medication," said Sarah McNulty , president of TKG. "Our business charter involves meeting patients where they are to holistically address their needs. This PM360 award is particularly meaningful because it celebrates the inclusive work that we partner with clients to deliver and our company culture, which values diversity and inclusivity."

