The Kinetix Group Celebrates 20 Years of Healthcare Market Shaping

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) has announced the celebration of its 20-year anniversary as a recognized leader and innovator in healthcare market strategy consulting, innovation, and commercialization. TKG's unique business model blends agency services with strategic consulting that attracts both pharma plus health system and payer clients, while addressing the foundational drivers of the Quadruple Aim. The Quadruple Aim seeks to improve patient and provider experience, population management, and reduce healthcare costs.

Sarah McNulty, TKG's President, says, "We are honored that our customers continue to trust our deep expertise and knowledge of the healthcare landscape." TKG is kicking off a "One Step Ahead" 20th anniversary campaign, showcasing its innovative models that position clients to be leaders in the ever-changing healthcare environment.

About The Kinetix Group: TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, please visit www.thekinetixgroup.com.

