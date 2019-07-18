The Kinetix Group has Been Recognized by Medical Marketing & Media as a Top 100 Healthcare Agency

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG), a New York City-based life sciences marketing agency and care delivery consultancy, has been recognized by Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M) as a top 100 healthcare agency. TKG was selected by MM&M because of the firm's inventive strategies in leading both life science companies and health systems to advance care and improve the lives of patients, specifically highlighting the expansion of its clients' business over the past year.

TKG was also shortlisted for MM&M's Power Payer Award due to having 'proved the most valuable and best-connected partners' as payer communications and market-access programs become an even more important factor in the ever-evolving landscape.

"TKG was honored to be nominated for the Power Payer Award. This nomination was a testament to our deep understanding of stakeholders across the care continuum. Our life science clients trust us to deliver because we are always thinking about their market, their customers, and their brand." – Sarah McNulty, Co-founder and President at TKG.

As both a life sciences marketing agency and care delivery consultancy, TKG has unique expertise in facilitating real world solutions and impactful partnerships among payers, life science, and providers, as well as promoting enhanced patient experience of care. More than ever before, pharmaceutical companies are realizing that payers and health systems are essential partners in a complex reimbursement landscape.

At the same time, TKG has expanded its capabilities to accommodate the crucial pre-launch commercialization model. TKG aims to identify potential indications early in the drug developmental process, then build a community around those indications so that patients and providers are coalesced into one place once products are ready for commercialization. One example of this model is around fatty liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). No drugs have been approved to treat NASH — yet — but this indication is at the center of a frothy drug development environment.

In anticipation of these launches, TKG created a Center of Excellence called NASHNET, which has buy-in from several leading physicians and pharmaceutical companies hoping to bring NASH drugs to market.

The Kinetix Group (TKG) empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com.

NASH Network (NASHNet): Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a challenging high-volume chronic condition that lacks a standardized care delivery model. Our multi-disciplinary teams of experts are here to change that. NASHNET is a global Centers of Excellence Network represented by leading healthcare systems committed to NASH care delivery innovation. Our charter members are collaborating to solve for key challenges across the NASH spectrum, including care coordination, population health, real world evidence, and clinical trials. To learn more, go to www.nashnetwork.org.

