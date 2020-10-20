The Kinetix Group (TKG) Launches The Population Health Leaders Network™ To Help Navigate Changing Care Delivery

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has seen a dramatic shift in healthcare needs, the impact of which is expected to continue well into the future. To accelerate healthcare innovations to support these needs, The Kinetix Group is excited to launch The Population Health Leaders Network™ (PHL Network). This network aims to collect and share cutting-edge insights and real-world evidence on emerging best practices for care delivery models. The charter group is comprised of leaders from prominent health systems, representing over 11 million patients.

"Building affiliations with like-minded people and health systems is critical to continue to provide optimal population health," shared Robert Brenner, MD, MMM, President of Clinical Integration and Physician Enterprise for Valley Health System in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

"Given we are the largest employer in our state, we own what's happening within our community. The opportunity to participate in this type of forum can help accelerate our population health initiatives," said David Carmouche, MD, President, Ochsner Health Network in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Critical Areas of Focus Include:

Distributing of best practices around transition to value and caring for at-risk populations

Creating stakeholder alignment through white paper publications and intra-industry partnerships

Participating in pilot programs around population health initiatives, virtual engagement, and quality improvement for vulnerable populations including social determinants of health

"The Kinetix Group's commitment to accelerating transformation is woven throughout our 20-year history. We are privileged to partner with our member health systems to drive value and improve health for patients and families during these unprecedented times," said TKG's VP of Innovation, Mindy Olivarez.

To learn more about the PHL Network, please visit our website: www.phlnetwork.org or contact Mindy Olivarez at [email protected].

About PHL Network

Population Health Leaders Network connects healthcare leaders in order to promote and accelerate adoption of innovative population health strategies. We represent national health systems committed to driving change, collaborating around best practices, and guiding leading-edge pilot opportunities.

About The Kinetix Group

The Kinetix Group is a healthcare consulting company, working directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for at-risk patient populations. TKG also empowers life science companies to engage with health systems and payers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time and right care setting. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com .

