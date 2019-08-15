The Kinetix Group (TKG) partners with the Ochsner Health Network (OHN) to present the Value Summit 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) is proud to partner with the Ochsner Health Network (OHN) to present the third annual Value Summit on September 19-20, 2019 in New Orleans, with support from AMGA (American Medical Group Association). Registration for the event is now open and open to healthcare professionals.

During this event, OHN will host top healthcare experts from across the country to explore some of today's top healthcare challenges in-depth, including exploring disruptive care models, reviewing progress in innovative payment models, and designing equitable value-based partnerships.

Elizabeth Teisberg, Executive Director, Value Institute for Health and Care; Senior Institute Associate, Harvard's Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness; Professor, Dell Medical School, University of Texas at Austin, will lead the event as the keynote speaker.

Many other leading voices in healthcare innovation will be featured, including:

William Shrank, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Humana

Leah Binder , President & CEO, The Leapfrog Group

, President & CEO, The Leapfrog Group David Buchanan , MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Oak Street Health

, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Oak Street Health John Kennedy , MD, President, AMGA Foundation; Chief Medical Officer, AMGA

, MD, President, AMGA Foundation; Chief Medical Officer, AMGA Adam Boehler , Senior Advisor to the Secretary, CMS, Deputy Administrator and Director of the Innovation Center, CMS

Leaders from health systems, accountable care organizations (ACOs), hospitals, group practices, payers, employers, and life science companies from across the U.S. are registered to attend.

"The Kinetix Group is proud of its longstanding relationship with OHN and is thrilled to present the Value Summit 2019," said Sarah McNulty, President & Co-founder of the Kinetix Group. "This is the only industry event that brings together experts from across the healthcare landscape to share real-world strategies for success in the shift to value-based care and in the pursuit of creating a more equitable, patient-centric healthcare system."

The Summit also represents an excellent opportunity for the pharmaceutical and device manufacturing industry to explore their role in value-based care success and successful partnership models via specific programming and multiple networking sessions throughout the event.

To be a partner or to attend this event, please visit http://valuesummit.org/ for more information.

About Ochsner Health Network

Anchored by Ochsner Health System, OHN was founded in 2015 with the following health system partners – Ochsner Health System, CHRISTUS Health Louisiana, Lafayette General Health, Slidell Memorial Hospital, St. Tammany Parish Hospital and Terrebonne General Medical Center. These leading health systems, their employed physician groups, and affiliated community physicians across the greater Gulf South comprise a network that is a leader in healthcare delivery innovation and is one of the largest and most advanced Clinically Integrated Networks (CIN) in the nation. For more information, please visit ochsnerhealthnetwork.org.

About AMGA

AMGA is a trade association leading the transformation of health care in America. Representing multispecialty medical groups and integrated systems of care, we advocate, educate, innovate, and empower our members to deliver the next level of high performance health. AMGA is the national voice promoting awareness of medical groups' recognized excellence in the delivery of coordinated, high-quality, cost-effective care. More than 175,000 physicians practice in our member organizations, delivering care to one in three Americans. For more information, amga.org

About The Kinetix Group

The Kinetix Group (TKG) empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to https://thekinetixgroup.com/.

